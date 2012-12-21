For a stylish festive living room, why not choose a modern teal and silver colour scheme this year? This winning combination looks warm and cosy for winter and the teal is a perfect backdrop for a mix of silver and dark wood furniture, sparkling decorations and accessories.
To create a festive teal and silver living room scheme, begin by decorating the walls in a rich teal blue and highlight a special feature such as alcoves or the fireplace with a gorgeous feature wallpaper. In this beautiful living room the woodburning stove becomes the focal point of the room.
Keep the flooring simple with stripped wood flooring or a neutral carpet to balance the bold wall colour. Add extra comfort with a luxurious rug.
Vary the textures in the room with a mix of polished wood pieces, such as bookshelves, a decorative silver chest of drawers and furnishings in matt and soft sheen fabrics as used on the armchair and curtains.
If you prefer to keep the main colour scheme neutral, then another way of working this festive style is to go for painted cream walls and opt for a plush teal sofa dressed with silver cushions.
The touches of silver really make this festive living room shine. Choose a silver footstool, hang a beveled mirror above the sofa and add little touches of silver with cushions and tree decorations. And dont forget that when it comes to creating a festive atmosphere, candles displayed on the fireplace and twinkling tree lights will make these accessories sparkle.
How to decorate your living room with festive teal and silver
Balance all these cool shades with warm wood furniture, too. A dark wood bookcase looks perfect in an alcove. Co-coordinating teal blue lamps, fabric-covered storage boxes and framed photos will all look attractive on display.
How to add festive silver highlights to your living room scheme
Update your usual living room scheme by introducing silver accessories for plenty of sparkle. Choose a large rug to soften a wooden floor; replace a wooden chest of drawers for one with a silvered effect, and go for a metallic finish for your woodburning stove rather than traditional black.
Recover your sofa
Give your sofa a quick festive makeover with a new loose cover in striking teal velvet. Then line with your latest cushion purchases in shades of grey and blue. Curtains with a bold strip of fabric at the heading will make a room feel taller too.
Be bold with pattern
Choose a dramatic living room wallpaper design for your chimney breast, picking out a co-ordinating paint shade for the alcoves. Here, the rich brown of the living room shelving, also matches that of the floral wallpaper design.
Dress your tree with teal and silver
Use silver snowflakes, teal baubles and plenty of fairy lights to decorate your tree, adding icicle droplets for extra sparkle in your living room this Christmas. Pile wrapped presents underneath and on top of any chest of drawers or console.
Buy fun festive designs
Pop a quirky hero cushion on a simple-shaped tub chair for a welcome seat next to your Christmas tree. Team with a footstool for relaxing vibe or as a handy extra perch come Christmas Day.
Go for high-shine pieces
Inject fun and glamour to your modern living room with a silver footstool or pouffe. Pile with co-ordinating wrapped presents to fill an empty or dull corner of your living room for chic style.
Restyle your shelves
Hide living room clutter in storage boxes, leaving space on your alcove bookshelves to display festive bits and pieces for a stylish arrangement
Show off your favourite teal and silver baubles
Pile a decorative bowl with festive decorations in teal and silver and place on your coffee table for a quick, modern Christmas update. Look for statement designs, filling in gaps with smaller plain ones.
