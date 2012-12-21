8 images

For a stylish festive living room, why not choose a modern teal and silver colour scheme this year? This winning combination looks warm and cosy for winter and the teal is a perfect backdrop for a mix of silver and dark wood furniture, sparkling decorations and accessories.

To create a festive teal and silver living room scheme, begin by decorating the walls in a rich teal blue and highlight a special feature such as alcoves or the fireplace with a gorgeous feature wallpaper. In this beautiful living room the woodburning stove becomes the focal point of the room.

Keep the flooring simple with stripped wood flooring or a neutral carpet to balance the bold wall colour. Add extra comfort with a luxurious rug.

Vary the textures in the room with a mix of polished wood pieces, such as bookshelves, a decorative silver chest of drawers and furnishings in matt and soft sheen fabrics as used on the armchair and curtains.

If you prefer to keep the main colour scheme neutral, then another way of working this festive style is to go for painted cream walls and opt for a plush teal sofa dressed with silver cushions.

The touches of silver really make this festive living room shine. Choose a silver footstool, hang a beveled mirror above the sofa and add little touches of silver with cushions and tree decorations. And dont forget that when it comes to creating a festive atmosphere, candles displayed on the fireplace and twinkling tree lights will make these accessories sparkle.