How to store your Christmas decorations for next year

Need help storing your Christmas decorations now that Christmas is over?

These simple planning and packing tips will help take the stress out of Christmas once the festivities are done and dusted for another year.

Label your boxes clearly

When storing your decorations, make sure you label each box clearly so it’s visible when stacked. This simple idea will save hours of time when you unpack everything next Christmas.

Recreate a perfect look by labelling decorations

If you love the look you’ve achieved this Christmas, make sure you can re-create it next year. Cover each string of lights, tinsel, or garland with a length of masking tape and write down the details of where you’ve hung it. Simple!

Use clear storage jars

Fill clear storage jars with decorations. They look great on a mantelpiece and are easy to stack and store once Christmas is over.



Make labels from old Christmas cards

At the end of the festive season take down all your cards and cut them up into gift tags. Use pinking shears to create a pretty shape and tie to presents with ribbon and string.

Re-use your wrapping paper

Instead of throwing away used gift wrapping and tissue paper, run it through a paper shredder and use the fluffy strips as packing filler when you’re putting away your decorations.

Store large ornaments

Finding space to store large, oddly-shaped decorations can be difficult. Use textile bags in pretty fabrics and bold colours to store bulky ornaments. Hang from the back of a door or inside a wardrobe.

Hang delicate baubles

If you don’t have space to store all your decorations, pick out a few delicate and pretty ornaments and use them as a feature in your bedroom. A pretty gold bauble draped over a padded hanger adds a vintage feel to this bedroom space.

Store fairy lights neatly

The best way to store fairy lights is to use an old coffee jar, cut a slit in the plastic lid, and put the receptacle end of the light cord through it. Wrap the string around the jar, and store extra bulbs and extension cords inside.

Use air-tight containers to store delicate baubles

Pack delicate ornaments or food-based decorations in air-tight containers to protect them from humidity. Clear plastic boxes are perfect as the see-through design means you can find things fast.

Wrap Christmas knits and linens over containers

Have lots of old Christmas napkins, table runners and linens? Wrap them around old mugs and wicker baskets to create a homely table accessory.

When do you take down your Christmas decorations?