Kitchen Christmas decorating ideas that will cheer up the cook!

When you're slaving away over the turkey, these fabulous decorations will lift your mood instantly

Year after year, the room that serves us so well throughout the festive period gets forgotten when it comes to the decoration department.

A fir would get in the way, there’s teh danger of festive ornaments getting sprayed with pudding mix and no one wants dropped pine needles in their gravy. But we’ve rounded up the perfect solutions to cheer up your hardworking kitchen without any hassle or demands on precious space this Christmas…

More Christmas decorating: Budget Christmas decorating ideas for a high-impact, low-cost Christmas

Bring on the baubles

Wreaths hung from the ceiling and cabinet knobs make the perfect hanging spot for baubles, while cornices and pelmets can be adorned with holly and spruce. Select moisture-resistant, wipe-clean decorations and faux foliage to avoid wilting in the heat.

Bring out the seasonal storage

Christmas offers a great excuse to invest in cake tins and containers – they are perfect for adding a seasonal burst of colour to the space.

Take your wreath indoors

Wreaths aren’t limited to front doors and blustering winds – bring them inside. Hanging a circular garland from your kitchen door will add instant Christmas cheer to a room – even if it’s otherwise undecorated – and won’t take up precious space.

Serve up some edible decorations

With all the food that’s going round, you’ll have enough for a few decorations. Christmas cake, mince pies, sausage rolls and biscuits, will look that bit more inviting sitting on red table runners, and are sure to tempt any passing guests. Don’t forget to put out a few plates and napkins to catch crumbs.

Add a few ornaments

Ornaments are fitting for the Christmas kitchen as they are small and discreet. Small trees, themed prints, wooden reindeer and bowls of baubles can be dotted on worktops, shelves and islands to ensure the Christmas theme runs throughout the house.

Merry and bright: Best Christmas lights to make your home shine bright this season

Set your festive table

If you’re dining around your kitchen table this Christmas, then decorate it extravagantly. The rest of the room will then require little or no other decoration, yet it feels sufficiently festive. We love a bold red that’s fun for both children or grown ups and works brilliantly with two kitchen colour schemes of the moment – navy and grey.

Go bold with a tree

If you have the luxury of unlimited space in your kitchen, then the best way to give it some Christmas cheer is by adding a tree. Place it near the dining table to be admired at meal times and decorate in colours that complement your kitchen.

Fake it: Best artificial Christmas trees to light up the festive season

Christmas doesn’t have to mean red and green



You’ve spent months, if not years, debating your kitchen’s colour scheme. So when Christmas comes around, don’t feel you have to stick with traditional shades. Complement your room with decorations in colours that match your units, walls or even appliances. These days, you can find not just baubles, but trees, stockings and even reindeer ornaments in every colour of the rainbow.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Lighten the mood

Twinkling fairy lights strewn over fireplaces, cabinets and open shelving are an instant Christmas pick me up and will create a festive atmosphere during the evening. Hung up high, they are out of the way and a simple decoration but have a big impact in a busy room. Save energy by opting for eco-friendly LEDs.

Fill your kitchen with scents of the season

A fragranced candle will infuse your kitchen with mouthwatering aromas before the oven is even turned on! Cranberry, pomegranate and festive spices like clove work especially well.

You’ll love this offer: The B&M Yankee Candle advent calendar everyone’s talking about

Bring in some natural foliage

Video Of The Week

This can look great all year round, but works especially well over Christmas. Holly, ivy and mistletoe suit a rustic kitchen to a tee, but equally would soften the edges of a very modern scheme. If you hate Christmas kitsch, this could be the look for you.