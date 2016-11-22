One living room, three ways: how to create your perfect Christmas scheme

Three on-trend ways to decorate your living room in time for Christmas

You may think that your living room has limited options in terms of decor. Think again.

Here are three contrasting ideas to show that you can totally transform the look of your living room, whatever its shape and size – and just in time for Christmas!

The key is to get the essential items right, such as the flooring, furniture and storage. It’s a good idea to keep these neutral so they can work easily with any colour-scheme. Once these are sorted, you can experiment with wall colours and accessories.

We’ve used three key pieces in each of these festive schemes:

Ektorp three-seater sofa, £275, from Ikea.

Small Boucle Accents flooring in Limestone, £42 per sq, from Crucial Trading.

Chicester 3ft bookcase, from £1,680, from Neptune.

Using these three key pieces, we show you how to build a festive scheme that suits your style…

1. Woodland snug

Your three classic country basics are made for a simple, rustic room like this. Don’t worry about colour – it’s all about texture on the walls, floor and accessories. An industrial table will add a tougher twist. The wallpaper has a fake bark texture that makes this neutral room feel extra cosy.

2. Scandi ski lodge chic

Swap in white sofa covers and paintwork, and the whole room feels fresher. It’s only a short step to create a classic scandilook with mid-century-inspired pieces and bold red accessories. Cladding a chimney breast is easy to do and adds personality to and country style to the room. The metallic wallpaper adds glamour to the overall rustic scheme.

Fabric Ikea

Ikea Paint Neptune

Neptune Wallpaper Wallpaperdirect

3. Relaxed traditional

Put a dove grey cover on the sofa and paint the bookcase a lead hue, and the room instantly looks more high-end. Navy patterned wallpaper is super-smart, but a shabby-chic table and a faded rug keep things laid-back. Painting the fire surround blue makes it work with, not against the wallpaper for greater impact.

Paint Neptune

Neptune Wallpaper Borastapeter

Borastapeter Paisley fabric Ian Mankin

Which look do you prefer?