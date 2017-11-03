Rustic Christmas decorating ideas
Bring a Nordic forest feel to your home with natural textures and the softest of fabrics
Create a woodland theme this festive season and embrace the Scandi style of decorating. Add forest finds, handmade decorations and soft, cosy fabrics to your home for a truly rustic Christmas.
Make your living room warm and cosy
Your living room is going to be your hibernation spot over the Christmas period, so make it as cosy as can be with sumptuous cable-knit blankets and cushions and soft faux fur throws. Drape a rustic pine cone garland along your mantelpiece and hang a star made from twigs on the chimney breast above.
Pair natural materials with neutral colours
Begin with a huge Christmas tree, add foliage to your mantelpiece and cabinets and hang hessian stockings. To accompany these natural textures, invest in a woolly rug and thick cable-knit blanket for the cosiest of Christmas living rooms.
Create an indoor woodland
Create a winter wonderland in your dining room this Christmas, with pine cones made into wreaths, mini Christmas trees and garlands. Stick to a neutral palette for your table settings, with a cream linen tablecloth and mink table runner. Hang white cardboard stars from your mirror and wooden deer silhouettes on the wall.
Create handmade gifts
Little brown gift boxes wrapped with strips of hessian and twine will not only look wonderful under your tree, they will make your loved ones feel extra special on Christmas Day.
Add snuggly sheepskin and faux fur
Create a luxurious laid-back living room by covering sofas, chairs and floors with sumptuous sheepskin and slouchy wool bean bags. Give the tree a frosted theme, light tea lights and ramp up the wood burner then snuggle down and wait for the sound of those jingle bells!
Make your own rustic table decorations
You don’t have to spend a fortune on Christmas decorations to achieve a rustic Christmas look. Go foraging for pine cones, spray some of them gold or silver, and display them proudly as your dining table centrepiece. Add some flickering candles and voila!
Go for all out cosiness
When it comes to rustic Christmas living rooms, you can never have too many soft and cosy textures, from your cushions and blankets to your rugs. In this room, even the armchair has been upholstered with snuggly cable-knit fabric. Go all out by adding a woolly stocking for Santa to fill with well-deserved goodies.
Remember your bedroom
Christmas need not be confined to your living room and dining room. Take the rustic theme into the bedroom, snuggling up under cosy blankets, with stockings and a pine cone garland hung at the end of the bed.
Hygge up your home
Stack up logs ready for night after night of toasty fires. Add a mini Christmas tree, some faux fur rugs and a couple of glasses of warming red wine for the ultimate hygge night in.
Coordinate colours
Rustic Scandi decorating isn’t only about neutral colours. Nordic Christmas decor can often be found in bright shades of red and blue. If you have a bold decorating scheme, coordinate your cosy throws, cushions and wrapping paper with those colours. The combination of white faux fur and red blankets looks just like Santa’s jacket!
Channel a modern Scandi vibe
Add a subtle Christmassy touch to your modern Scandi-style dining room with a mantelpiece garland with fairylights, a minimalist Christmas tree and a few simple tabletop decorations.
Deck the hall
Who says a wreath is only for the front door? Add some magic to your hallway with an indoor wreath and a winter village scene atop your console table.