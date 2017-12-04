Don't let stress take over this holiday season! Read our best tips for a stress-free Christmas

Christmas is the most stressful time of year for the UK, a new survey by OnePoll and SpaSeekers has revealed, with New Year’s Eve coming in second with 9% of the vote. The pressures of family gatherings and expensive presents are something most time-poor Brits could ‘do without’, with 12% of the UK wishing they could skip the festive period altogether.

“We’ve always seen demand for spa days and holidays increase in December and January – now we know why,’ agrees Jason Goldberg, CEO of SpaSeekers. “As marketing pressures to be our best selves at the end of the year grow, we all end up feeling physically and emotionally burnt out.”

The North West ranked as the most resistant to Christmas cheer, with over 15% voting to skip the season altogether, while London and Yorkshire followed close behind. New Year’s Eve, on the other hand, was least popular in Scotland, with over 60% wishing they could skip it altogether.

It is the time-poor Millennials who are feeling the pressure more than most, with over 60% of them ranking December as the worst time of year. Surprisingly, it was the 55 and overs that were the second most likely to want to cancel Christmas, with over 37% citing family gatherings as the reason. Meanwhile, over 14% of 25-34 year-olds ranked New Year’s Eve as the most stressful, with over half of these citing social pressure to ‘live up to the hype’ as ‘not worth it’.

1. Take a ‘festive detox’

“We would definitely suggest a “festive detox”,’ agrees Jason. “It’s not Christmas itself that creates stress, but the constant pressure to perform we don’t usually feel outside of our jobs. Our spa managers have all advised that it’s the same on any other type of stress we feel, so we should look to pour our time into a non-festive hobby, or declare Christmas-free zones in your house.

2. Make plans

Look to book one day in the calendar for you and your family and friends to bond over something that doesn’t involve presents or Santa Claus: book next year’s holiday, go to a cocktail making event, head out for a countryside walk, anything goes so long as it isn’t at risk of a festive interruption!

3. Stay hydrated

Whether you’re slaving over a hot stove, or making sure all your guests are happy and entertained, it can be easy to forget about yourself, and most importantly, your hydration levels. And no, we don’t mean guzzling down the prosecco. Yes, it turns out that as a nation we are not drinking enough fluids. As well as feeling thirsty, signs of dehydration can include feeling tired, light-headed and getting headaches. Make sure you are getting at least 6-8 glasses a day.

4. Get a good night’s sleep

There’s really no replacement for a good night’s sleep when you begin to feel panicked. Try taking a warm bath to help you unwind and use bath products or scented candles with a lavender fragrance as it’s proven to have a calming effect on the body.

We hope you enjoy a stress-free Christmas.