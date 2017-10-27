Traditional Christmas decorating ideas

1 images

This Christmas, why not ditch brightly coloured baubles and metallic tinsel in favour of a more rustic and traditional Christmas decorating scheme? Think natural textures, real pine trees, homemade garlands and red and gold decorations. Give a nod to the Nordic and channel a folk-inspired festive look for the most traditional of Christmases.

Traditional Christmas decorating schemes have timeless appeal, so your style and look will last for years to come. Have a browse through these decorating ideas, and have yourself a merry little Christmas…

Hang knitted stockings above the fire

Embrace the Nordic look with patterned woollen stockings hung above a wood-burning stove. Carry the patterns across to your wrapping paper and tree decorations for a true folk feel.

Go for gold

Cast a glam festive glow over your living room with a shimmering gold and cream colour scheme. Starting with your sofa, add extra glitz with a couple of embellished or sequinned cushions to perk up your seats. Add gold baubles and sparkling fairy lights.

Wrap in style

Show your loved ones just how much they mean to you this Christmas by wrapping their presents with love and care. Start with simple brown paper and use string to tie a sprig of greenery and a candy cane to the front.

Keep it understated

If you prefer muted tones to bright and bold, this living room is sure to inspire you. Decorate your sofa with a few neutral cushions with festive patterns, choose a traditional wooden village scene to adorn your mantelpiece, and hang white wooden snowflakes on the wall. Baubles in natural shades of white and wood complement the look.

Decorate the bannister

They don’t say Deck the Halls for nothing! Decorate your bannister with a pine garland intertwined with fairylights. For an original and crafty twist on the traditional advent calendar, hang little rust-effect buckets, numbered from one to 24, from striped ribbon and hang alongside the garland. Fill them with little treats like chocolates and traditional candy canes to celebrate the countdown to Christmas.

Get glitzy with accessories

Go for all-out glitz and glamour when it comes to decorating the Christmas tree. Choose baubles in shades of gold and bronze, covered in sparkling glitter and shimmering sequins.

Dream of a white Christmas

Make it a white Christmas this year with a sparkly white and silver theme in your dining room. Dress the dining table with a white linen cloth and a snowflake-embossed runner. Layer up silver-trimmed tableware, gleaming cutlery and frosted glassware. Add twinkling tea lights in a star-shaped holder, and suspend white paper star bunting above for a finishing touch.

Make an entrance

Hang a beautiful Christmas wreath on your front door to greet guests and give the warmest of welcomes. This large wreath features festive greenery, pine cones and cinnamon sticks, with pretty pink roses for a touch of added colour. This won’t only look wonderful, it will smell incredible too.

Go all out traditional

Nothing says traditional Christmas like the classic combination of green and red. Start with gorgeous green foliage and add bursts of berry colours in candles, stocking, baubles, cushions and throws. A wooden sledge carrying presents wrapped in traditional brown paper complete the traditional look.

Create a floral centrepiece

Red and green table decorations create a classic Christmas look in this dining room. A floral centrepiece surrounding a warm, flickering candle has been created using greenery, red berried and red roses. The table has been completed with elegant crystal glasses and a gold trimmed ice bucket and hurricane lantern.