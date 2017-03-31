Entertaining? Give your dining room a luxurious look

You’ll love the glamorous new Butterfly House dining range from Sainsbury’s.

Promotional Feature

When you’re passionate about entertaining, creating a sophisticated look for your dining table is all part of the experience.

The gorgeous new Butterfly House collection from Sainsbury’s is inspired by the latest fashion trends. So if you’re looking for a new spring style, this is what you need to deliver an instant wow-factor to any dining room.

Butterfly House features elegant dinnerware patterned with rich blue watercolour florals on white or vibrant green backgrounds. Plates, bowls and cups are embellished with opulent gold details to really show off your culinary creations.

Finish dressing the table with slim, elegant candlesticks, a vase and luxe cutlery in burnished gold for a sumptuous feel.

Keep your guests comfy and add a vivid splash of colour with a selection of cushions to sink back into. The Butterfly House collection includes a heady mix of embroidered floral patterns and eye-catching butterfly motifs.

The palettes are hot pink, rich purple and sapphire blue. And you’ll love the luxurious velvet and cotton sateen textures too.

Beautiful dinnerware will set the scene for a special evening and this dramatic bold floral in sapphire and midnight shades is super-sophisticated. Platter, £15

Pink is perfect for lifting your spirits, and features in candles, glassware and cushions. We love the butterfly design on this ombre tealight holder, £2.50. It will cast a lovely romantic light.

Flowers, leaves and fluttering butterflies are such uplifting images, and they’re scattered over the fabulous selection of textured cushions in the range. Choose intricate embroidery, or prints like this bright cushion, £10.

To see more of the gorgeously sophisticated Butterfly House collection, and to find your nearest store, visit sainsburyshome.co.uk