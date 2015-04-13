5 fabulously fierce animal-print accessories you need in your life

Shake up your decor and include a dash of animal print in your scheme

If you normally shy away from animal print because you think it’s too in-your-face, you’ll love this understated leopard-print Renee vase from by Biba at House of Fraser. It costs from £32, depending on the size you buy, and would look fab on a dining table filled with fresh flowers or popped in the corner of your living room filled with a few craggy branches.

Is there any better way to cheer up your bathroom than with this funky green zebre-print bath mat? By Jonathan Adler and available at Amara for £24, this eye-catching design will put a smile on the faces of adults and kids alike. Pair it with a mix of bold green and zebra-print accessories to continue the look.

Love animal-print accessories but can’t decide which one to go for? Then this mirror is for you. There’s a bit of zebra print, leopard, giraffe and tiger in there for good measure and we think it’d look great propped up against a wall in your hallway. It would certainly be a talking point when guests vists. It costs £99 and you can find it at Furniture Village.

Want a quick, easy and oh-so-affordable way to embrace the animal-print craze in your bedroom? Nip to George Home while you’re doing your weekly shop in Asda and pick up the Leopard Micro Plush throw for just £6 and pop over crisp white bed linen for a hit of animal magic. Alternatively, fold neatly and hang over the arm of your sofa to grab on a chilly evening.

Another fab and affordable buy from George Home, this time it’s all about the zebra print! This striking monochrome number is just £4 so we say why not treat yourself to two and pop on the sofa in your living room with a bright colour-block design nestled between them. Acid yellow or fuchsia would work perfectly.