Become a crafting queen with this folk-style cushion project

Ideal Home
By

Use shapes cut from felt and wool to create your own cute cushion

Spend an afternoon making our appliqué cushion, using bold shades of felt and wool. There’s very little sewing involved, as the pieces are fixed in place using fabric glue. Follow our heart design, or try a Scandi-style house or bird for a more folksy look. If you don’t fancy making a cushion, why not frame your appliqué fabric instead? A simple white box frame would set off your masterpiece perfectly.

You will need:
Felt pen & paper Scraps of blue & red tapestry wool; yellow, red, blue & green felt Scissors
50cm Lenda white fabric, £4 per m, Ikea Pencil Fabric glue, £3 for 120ml, Hobbycraft 50cm Bay Stripe fabric, £12 per m, Dunelm Sewing machine & thread Inner (40cm x 60cm), £2, Ikea Needle & thread

Step one
Using our cushion as a guide, draw your own folk-style design onto the paper, making the heart around 30cm in height and width. Cut out pieces of wool and felt for your design.

Step two
Measure and cut the white fabric to 42cm x 62cm, and place on top of the paper pattern. Trace the design onto the middle with a pencil. Go over the pencil lines with the fabric glue, working one section at a time, then stick the pieces of wool and felt in place. Leave to dry for a few hours.

Step three
Cut the stripe fabric to 42cm x 62cm and pin, with the right side facing your cushion front. Machine stitch all the way around, leaving a 10cm gap on one side. Turn the right way, press, then pop the cushion pad inside. Pin and slip-stitch the opening closed.

