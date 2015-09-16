Head down to London's Victoria House to see one of the biggest shows of London Design Festival

Housetohome has teamed up with designjunction to showcase the latest interior trends and the most exciting new designers.

For four days next week (24th-27th September), designjunction will transform Victoria House and The College in Holborn into an exciting shopping destination.

Design aficionados will find more than 50 boutique brands and enticing design labels at this unique event.

Shop high-end and cutting-edge homewares, design objects, watches, tech accessories, statement jewellery and much more from significant design leaders including Heal’s and the Design Museum as well as smaller independent brands such as Richard Brendon, One We Made Earlier and Artful Project.

Don’t miss the late-night shopping evening on Thursday 24 September. Open until 9pm, and with restaurants and bars across the site, the Prosecco will be flowing all evening – so no excuse to stay late in the office!

And if that’s not enough, complimentary Design Clinics will be running across all four days. Book your one-to-one session with interior design duo, 2 Lovely Gays, and let them solve all your interior design challenges. Click here to find out more.

