Five key wallpaper trends for spring

Looking for on-trend wallpaper? We've got the low down on the latest styles here

Whether you’re looking for something more permanent or you like changing your look regularly, there are wallpaper styles out there that are bound to spark your imagination. We’ve asked the experts at Brewers Home to identify some of the latest trends in wallpapers for spring. Here are the key looks they came up with.

Calm and demure

Harlequin’s ‘Mirabella’, shown in Pebble, sets a trend for timeless elegance for a look that will last. It features a dramatic flower bursting into bloom, interspersed with abundant leaves and branches. Paler refined colours lending a traquil mood are having a moment that is set to endure. £59 a roll.

B

o

l

d gr

aph

ics

A print commissioned from Kit Miles, this ‘Cubiste’ design from Osborne & Little pays hommage to the avant garde movement led by

Picasso and Braque. Bold geometrics and chevrons are hot property and Miles has captured the ’80s revival perfectly. £158 per roll.

‘Astoria’ features a dramatic chevron that alludes to the landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel of the early 1930’s Art Deco period. £64 per roll.

Scandi

Scion’s ‘Tocca’ is an all over, semi plain wallpaper design made up of small etch marks, creating a delicate horizontal stripe effect when hung. £37 per roll.

Scion’s ‘Vector’ in mist is a fabulous addition to the breezy Scandinavian styled home and sits perfectly with pale wood. £49 per roll.

Woodlanders

Sanderson’s ‘Meadow Canvas’ is a stunning design of a silhouette of pressed grasses on a canvas effect

background and fits in with the trend of the natural home. £58 per roll.

Sanderson’s ‘Fern Gallery Charcoal’ is taken from an archive document and features

various fern motifs displayed as prints on a wall. Other colourways are available. £62 per roll.

Tropical paradise

Video Of The Week

‘Habanera’, shown here in French grey, orange and lemon, is part of Matthew Willamson’s collaboration with Osborne & Little. Sharing its name with the Cuban dance, this wallpaper features an all over toile design with butterflies and pineapples. £59 per roll.

‘Arini’ in antique gold and scarlet by Matthew Williamson at Osborne & Little is a fun exotic print that is sure to turn heads. £79 per roll.