Ikea launches new limited edition collection

Ikea has teamed up with menswear designer Katie Eary to create an eye-catching new collection

Known for their affordable and functional designs, Ikea’s new collaboration with menswear designer Katie Eary is a venture into a whole new world of colour, craziness, and bold, bright patterns.

The collection, like all Ikea products, has a name few can understand or pronounce – GILTIG and features a large variety of products from mugs to cushion covers to tables to bedding.

Known for her work with innovative digital printing, this collection features Katie’s recognisable psychedelic digital prints of bright blue cats, luminous fish and bold orange leopard print. This is certainly not a collection for the faint-hearted.

Video Of The Week

But despite the overall wackiness, the range of products does have something for everyone. The glassware, for example, could fit into any kitchen with blue accents or a coastal theme… And with prices starting at £2, the collection is still very much in line with the great value for money we have all come to know and love Ikea for.

This is the first of three fashion-forward interiors collections to arrive at Ikea this year – with lines from Walter Van Beirendonck and textiles designer, Martin Bergström expected over the next few months. So keep your eyes peeled for some other pretty exciting stuff over the next few months.