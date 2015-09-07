Wow-factor-worthy window treatments. Part three: Blinds

Part three of our round up of the best window treatments on the market. This week, Brilliant Blinds.

In our third and final week of window treatments to transform your windows, we bring you a great round up of blinds for your home.

If you feel blinds will suit your décor and style better than shutters or window film, then before you make your selection, think about the function of the room, its existing decor and how much light and privacy you want. Would you like the room to be bright and airy or warm cosy? You may for example go for black-out Roman blinds in the bedroom to ensure a good night sleep and choose sheer white roller blinds in your living room to make the most of the natural light, while still having some privacy.

Scion Living Lace roller blind, from £30.95 for a made to measure blind measuring W40cm x D40cm, Tuiss.

Using a more sheer fabric for your blinds allows you to get the most amount of natural light into your bathroom while ensuring privacy too.

If you’re after a hit of colour in your scheme but you’d rather keep your walls and floors neutral, then a brightly coloured set of Venetian or roller blinds is a great idea. Go as bright as you dare! Plus, you can roll the blinds up if you’re after just a hint of colour, or hang them low for dramatic effect.

Scion Living Mr Fox roman blinds,

from £35.95 for a made to measure blind measuring W40cm x D40cm, Tuiss.

Many online websites offer hundreds of patterns and styles. So if you’re after something pretty to dress your dining room window, you’re bound to find a design that will complement your tablecloth or favourite crockery.

Scion Living Lunaria roman blinds £30.95 for a made to measure blind measuring W40cm x D40cm, Tuiss.

Video Of The Week

Although there are some great deals to be had out there, you might fancy taking on the challenge of making your own roman blinds yourself and saving some money at the same time. Thankfully, if you give yourself time and follow these simple steps, you’ll soon be sewing away with confidence and creating your own bespoke designs.

Update a playroom or study with a bright and floral patterned blind to add colour and personality.

Make use of leftover fabric and old linens and use to make simple blinds for your kitchen or living room.

Happy window dressing!