Easy ways to makeover your garden this summer

The trend for turning your garden and outside areas into an extra living space has never been hotter. If winter has taken its toll on your patio, now’s the perfect time to get your garden into shape, so you can host barbecues and brunches from the first sunny day. Here are five smart ways to make your garden gorgeous.

1 Get spring cleaning

Every garden will benefit from a good tidy up, so dig out your wheelbarrow and get blitzing. As well as clearing up leaves, weeds, plants that haven’t survived the frost and rubbish, you can neaten the edge of your lawn for a more manicured look, power-wash grimy walls and give everything a sweep.

2 Add some pots of joy

A gorgeous garden wouldn’t be complete without some colour and now’s a great time of year to start planning it. Plant up a range of pots with summer-flowering bulbs and dot them around the space. If you can’t wait a month or two for your bright blooms, make sure the planters are cheery and colourful.

3 Fake it till you make it

Real plants are great but they can also be high maintenance and dependent on the weather. Instead, try opting for the latest faux topiary, shrubs and long grass. Not only are they more realistic than ever before, they’re a good way to brighten up your garden all year round. Imagine a pair of faux boxwood balls either side of a doorway, a blooming bougainvillea on your patio or some luxuriant hanging baskets that never need watering, and you’ll see what we mean.

4 Decorate and accessorise

Make this the year of your new outdoor living room. Water-resistant rugs, comfy furniture, garden art and mirrors help create a stylish area to relax. Add an electric or gas heater to stay snug and you’ll also get more use out of your new space during spring and autumn.

5 Swap your slabs

Think of your paving as the foundation of your scheme and you’ll realise just how much cracked slabs and missing bits can let down your new look. Replacing your paving can make a huge difference to the whole space, so it’s worth taking the opportunity to redesign the area at the same time.

Bradstone is expert in creating inspirational outdoor spaces. It supplies landscaping materials in porcelain, concrete and natural stone, which are are rigorously tested to look good for years to come, plus you’ll get a five-year guarantee on fitting if you use one of Bradstone’s Assured installers. With experience of working with professional landscape gardeners and skilled installers in a range of sizes and styles, Bradstone can help you plan your perfect patio every step of the way.