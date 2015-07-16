Rediscover your inner child with these fun and stylish garden games

1. Garden Skittles Set

Make the most of the sunshine by playing some fun outdoor games in the garden or at your local park. The perfect way to practice your hand-eye co-ordination is with a game of skittles. We love this stylish wooden set from Laura Ashley, which features 10 skittles and two balls painted in a vibrant summery palette. So much more fun than a stuffy indoor bowling alley!

Dimensions: H8xdiam40cm.

2. Giant chess pieces and board

If you like playing chess, you’ll love this classic game in a giant format, available from Not On The High Street. The pieces are made from waterproof PVC that has been UV treated and they come in two parts so you can put sand or water inside to weigh them down on windy days. You will also need a board to play on and can buy a lawn-friendly Giant Chess Board or a Nylon Giant Chess Mat to accompany your chess pieces. The pieces vary in height, from 42cm to 64cm, while the Giant Chess Board measures 304x304cm and the Giant Chess Mat measures 262x262cm.

3. Four Stone Cross game

For a game that can also be used as a stylish garden accessory, look no further than this Four Stone Cross set from John Lewis. Inspired by the sea, the fun game of noughts and crosses is made with a black sandstone base and tumbled white marble pebbles as markers. It can also be mounted on a plinth and used as an all-weather table top, as it is frost resistant. Please note: the stand shown in the image is for illustrative purposes only and is not included. Dimensions: H5xdiam60cm

4. Giant Connect 4

Another childhood favourite that has been remade in giant proportions is this adult-sized Connect 4 from Uber Games, which is sure to keep friends and family entertained. The sturdy frame is made from English Ash and Mango wood, which looks much smarter than the blue plastic versions of the childhood game. The set comes with 21 red and 21 black plastic coins and a nylon storage bag. Dimensions: 80x90cm.

5. Croquet set

Fancy a spot of croquet anyone? This Reigate set from Jaques is perfect for the casual player or beginner. It is a full-size set and comes in a canvas case, which includes 4 x polished hardwood Richmond croquet mallets (37in); 4 x full-size double scored croquet balls in the regulation blue, red, black and yellow colours; 6 x tough enamelled steel Challenge croquet hoops; 1 x colour banded croquet winning post; 1 x tough zipped carrying case; and 1 x Jaques comprehensive croquet rule book.

