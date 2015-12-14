Create a stunning outdoor scene this Christmas
Combine twinkling candles and beautiful foliage for a warm welcome to your home
Get Creative
Adorn your front door with a bespoke wreath – transform a plain faux or real one by decorating it with fresh roses, snow-dusted pine cones and jewel-toned berries.
Add Warm Candlelight
Decorate around the front door with hurricane lanterns and simple pillar candles
Tapered large wooden lanterns, £15 each, Tesco Direct
Welcome guests before you’ve even opened the front door by adding a few simpletouches outside…
Go Green
For a festive flourish, fill a rustic trug with seasonal greens, such as ivy, eucalyptus or holly. Try your local florist for budget-friendly offcuts, or shop online at crocus.co.uk
Make It Yours
Fill baskets and window boxes with seasonal offcuts from your garden
Trug, £12, Hedgehog
Hang On
Dress up a simple star for a stylish alternative to the classic wreath
Hanging tealight star,
£30, The White Company
Light The Way
Add cosiness to a frosty path with rows of twinkling candles
For similar tall border lights, try a selection, Primrose
Ring Around
Craft your own candle holder with a delicate braid of wild gypsophila
For similar candles, try the ivory 11in taper candles, £1 each, Shearer Candles
Shop The Look…
Golden Touch
Add a luxe look with shimmering metallic accents
Brass hanging lantern,
£14.95, Mia Fleur
Barn Style
Lean this light-up accessory next to the door for a rustic feel
Faux rattan star, £20,Cox & Cox
Warm Wood
Just add a pillar candle for a warm glow
Tapered large wooden lantern, £15, Tesco Direct
Wild Wood
Create a magical mood by hanging decorations and lanterns from the branches of a tree
For similar snowflake decorations, try the White Christmas snowflake decorations, £7.25 for three, Pipii
Paper Craft
Video Of The Week
Make the most of a rainy day by gathering the family for a snowflake-making session. Use the finished decorations to transform bare branches into a starry wonderland.
