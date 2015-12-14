Create a stunning outdoor scene this Christmas

Combine twinkling candles and beautiful foliage for a warm welcome to your home

Get Creative

Adorn your front door with a bespoke wreath – transform a plain faux or real one by decorating it with fresh roses, snow-dusted pine cones and jewel-toned berries.

Add Warm Candlelight

Decorate around the front door with hurricane lanterns and simple pillar candles

Tapered large wooden lanterns, £15 each, Tesco Direct

Welcome guests before you’ve even opened the front door by adding a few simpletouches outside…

Go Green

For a festive flourish, fill a rustic trug with seasonal greens, such as ivy, eucalyptus or holly. Try your local florist for budget-friendly offcuts, or shop online at crocus.co.uk

Make It Yours

Fill baskets and window boxes with seasonal offcuts from your garden

Trug, £12, Hedgehog

Hang On

Dress up a simple star for a stylish alternative to the classic wreath

Hanging tealight star,
£30, The White Company

Light The Way

Add cosiness to a frosty path with rows of twinkling candles

For similar tall border lights, try a selection, Primrose

Ring Around

Craft your own candle holder with a delicate braid of wild gypsophila

For similar candles, try the ivory 11in taper candles, £1 each, Shearer Candles

Shop The Look…

Golden Touch

Add a luxe look with shimmering metallic accents

Brass hanging lantern,
£14.95, Mia Fleur

Barn Style

Lean this light-up accessory next to the door for a rustic feel

Faux rattan star, £20,Cox & Cox

Warm Wood

Just add a pillar candle for a warm glow

Tapered large wooden lantern, £15, Tesco Direct

Wild Wood

Create a magical mood by hanging decorations and lanterns from the branches of a tree

For similar snowflake decorations, try the White Christmas snowflake decorations, £7.25 for three, Pipii

Paper Craft

Make the most of a rainy day by gathering the family for a snowflake-making session. Use the finished decorations to transform bare branches into a starry wonderland.

******

