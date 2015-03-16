Get inspired for summer with the beautiful new alfresco collection from Cath Kidston

It’s tricky to feel inspired for summer given the state of the weather this week, but after a sneak peek at Cath Kidston‘s spring/summer alfresco range, it only seems fair to let your imagination take a little wander. Call it optimistic, but its outdoorsy range of colourful fish illustrations, classic checks and subtle wicker patterns will have you dreaming of warmer climes in no time.

Discover a passion for pattern

It wouldn’t be Cath Kidston without a few fun florals dotted around, and

its summer print, Painted Daisy, is an instant winner. Made up of a

gorgeous palette of pink, white and green, it’s instantly uplifting and

sure to be a timeless design. Check out its seat pads, £18 each, for a

quick and easy way to pep up your outdoor furniture.

Fake it with fabric

Rather than going for broke and investing in a whole new range of

outdoor furniture, why not give your current set-up a lift with a pretty

fabric? Available in soft grey, duck egg blue or a grassy green, it’s a

brilliant way to add some summery charm. Feeling intrepid about

upholstering a whole suite? Keep it simple with a few scatter cushions.

Fabric is priced at £20 per m; £22 each for the cushions.

Fall for a fish print (hook, line and sinker!)

The main star of the show is this adorable fish print. Illustrated in warm shades of pink, green and blue on a soft white background, the River Fish pattern adorns tea towels, tumblers and melamine plates for a slightly off-beat feel with plenty of charm. Hosting a picnic? Create a pretty display with this cute fish platter, £12.

Video Of The Week

The fun fish prints don’t stop there – an adorable range of kitchen accessories completes the set. Try the humorous fish gauntlet oven glove, £14, on for size, or go for maximum impact with a prettily patterned apron. Complement the serving ware with classic River Stripe napkins, £15 each.

Liked this? Why not check out our floral-print trend report for spring

******