Sneak peek of Cath Kidston’s summery new alfresco range
Get inspired for summer with the beautiful new alfresco collection from Cath Kidston
It’s tricky to feel inspired for summer given the state of the weather this week, but after a sneak peek at Cath Kidston‘s spring/summer alfresco range, it only seems fair to let your imagination take a little wander. Call it optimistic, but its outdoorsy range of colourful fish illustrations, classic checks and subtle wicker patterns will have you dreaming of warmer climes in no time.
Discover a passion for pattern
It wouldn’t be Cath Kidston without a few fun florals dotted around, and
its summer print, Painted Daisy, is an instant winner. Made up of a
gorgeous palette of pink, white and green, it’s instantly uplifting and
sure to be a timeless design. Check out its seat pads, £18 each, for a
quick and easy way to pep up your outdoor furniture.
Fake it with fabric
Rather than going for broke and investing in a whole new range of
outdoor furniture, why not give your current set-up a lift with a pretty
fabric? Available in soft grey, duck egg blue or a grassy green, it’s a
brilliant way to add some summery charm. Feeling intrepid about
upholstering a whole suite? Keep it simple with a few scatter cushions.
Fabric is priced at £20 per m; £22 each for the cushions.
Fall for a fish print (hook, line and sinker!)
The main star of the show is this adorable fish print. Illustrated in warm shades of pink, green and blue on a soft white background, the River Fish pattern adorns tea towels, tumblers and melamine plates for a slightly off-beat feel with plenty of charm. Hosting a picnic? Create a pretty display with this cute fish platter, £12.
Video Of The Week
The fun fish prints don’t stop there – an adorable range of kitchen accessories completes the set. Try the humorous fish gauntlet oven glove, £14, on for size, or go for maximum impact with a prettily patterned apron. Complement the serving ware with classic River Stripe napkins, £15 each.
Liked this? Why not check out our floral-print trend report for spring