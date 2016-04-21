Top tips for comfortable camping

Too old to rough it but too young to give up your love of sleeping outdoors...

With more and more festivals and boutique camping experiences cropping up all over the UK, camping has never been more popular. No longer the preserve of die-hard hikers, even the most high-maintenance types are finding ways to make camping work for them. With good preparation, the right equipment and of course fabulous weather, camping will undoubtedly be one of your most memorable and magical summer memories.

Light it right

There’s nothing worse than returning to your tent and fumbling around in the darkness. Fat Boy has a luminating USB chargeable lamp which will give your camp a homely feel. Tough and portable, it retails for £64.95 and is perfect for camping.

Cushion bonanza

Encourage lounging in camp with a generous amount of cushions which will protect you from the hard ground and provide insulation. Use a trolley to minimise toing and froing from the campsite to carpark.

Hang loose

We love these hanging cacoons, £225 from Boutique Camping. The ultimate chill out den, they can hold two people easily – up to 31 stone of weight!

Cook up a storm

There are more and more portable BBQs hitting the UK market this summer. We’re impressed by this new gas BBQ Weber Q1200, £249.99 from Riverside Outdoor Living. So with some decent planning you can avoid shelling out for overpriced festival food.

Take your bed

Failing all those ideas, just take a camp bed with you for maximum comfort. This JAY-BE camp bed, £79 from John Lewis, is super comfy.