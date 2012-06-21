10 easy garden ideas

10 images

Want simple and easy garden ideas? Revamp your outdoor space in a few simple steps with our favourite design ideas for today’s modern garden.

Whether you live in the town or the country, have a backyard, front lawn, patio, balcony or roof terrace, an outdoor room is a valuable extension to your living space. The style you choose for it is up to you – there are plenty of ways to get inspired.

Try decorating in colour. Nature’s colours add a wonderful decorative quality to a garden. They can be used to complement a design or create a mood; they can also affect our sense of distance and perspective.

Of all the elements of garden design, the hard landscaping is the most important to get right. Not only does it define the shape of the space, it can also be the most expensive part of a garden, the most permanent and the most difficult to change if mistakes are made.

Choosing new plants and flowers for your garden is an exciting challenge. Whether your garden is completely new – a blank canvas – or is filled with established vegetation, adding the plants of your choice will make it truly your own.

A simple water feature can create a range of different moods, from the meditative calm of a still pool to the exciting thrill of fountain jets. It is a great way to increase wildlife into your garden and to instil peace and tranquility.

Think beyond linear planks and use decking in new, inventive ways to give a small garden a strong personality. Popular and versatile, decking is a ‘softer’ alternative material for patios and terraces and is particularly suitable for raised areas. You can change the finish of the wood with coloured stain or oil should you wish. This diamond design gives a simple pathway real beauty.

