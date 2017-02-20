Garden fence ideas to inspire you
The best garden fence ideas can bring structure, texture, definition and joy to your outdoor space. After a long winter, it’s lovely to be able to get out into the garden again. But if you’re to enjoy the space at its very best, some work will be involved, whether it’s replacing or maintaining a garden fence, weeding and mowing, or redesigning some key features to give your garden a whole new look.
The garden fence is one element of a garden that’s often overlooked and relegated to the realms of the practical. A fence’s main function might be to separate one garden from another, providing a handy boundary that we all respect, but we shouldn’t underestimate its importance. The type of fence you have can really affect the look of your garden.
Garden fence panels, when used imaginatively, can feature pretty decorations, helpful storage pieces or cute signs. Or why not make your fence stand out with multicoloured stains or paints. Theres absolutely no need for your fence to be boring, as these fabulous garden fence ideas show.
Garden fence with whitewashed finish and mirror (pictured)
Pick fence panels with a pale-wood finish for a contemporary look. If you’re a fan of low-maintenance gardens, go for wooden decking instead of a lawn. Use the same finish on the fence and decking for a cohesive feel, but don’t worry about lining up all the planks. You don’t want it to look too planned out. Hanging a mirror will reflect sunlight and add interest to your fence – it’s also a neat trick for making a small garden appear bigger than it is.
Garden fence and furniture with colourful paint finishes
Let your garden fence stand out from the crowd with a stylish colour clash. If you’re a brave sort, give your garden furniture a makeover at the same time. This picture shows that there are no rules. You could go for just one bold shade or divide your fence up into multiple panels – make masking tape your friend to achieve a perfectly straight line.
Garden fence painted grey with cooking station
Use your garden fence as part of an outdoor kitchen. Take your barbecuing as seriously as the Aussies by moving your kitchen into the garden during the fine-weather months and using your fence as a handy place to store the bits and bobs you need. Hang utensils in close reach of the action, along with a rack for all your favourite sauces. You could even place a clock on the ‘wall’, so you can make sure your burgers and steaks don’t get cremated.
Garden fence with trellis top and brightly coloured hurricane lights
Take a garden fence with a trellis top and jazz it up with jam-jar-style tealight holders that look super pretty even during daylight hours. Use secure but unobtrusive nails to hang them so that they look almost like they’re floating. A variety of shades will work well, but clear jam-jar tealights would also look great. At night, enjoy their warm glow from the comfort of a nearby garden chair – bliss.
Garden fence in willow with sheltered eating area
Go for a garden fence that is extra high so that it will provide all the privacy you could ever need – especially if you have curious neighbours. This fence features narrow lengths of willow that create a bamboo-style effect, ideal for screening an existing fence if you don’t want to start completely from scratch. Willow screening fence panels can also add height to a short wall or fence, or you could even use it to keep the compost heap hidden from view.
Garden fence in modern low horizontal design
Mount a wooden garden fence on top of a concrete border for an elegant and modern scheme that has the feel of a room, complete with ‘skirting board’. Not only does this contemporary garden fence look great, but it will also keep the gravel neatly in place. Go for horizontal wooden panels so that everything is flowing in a similar direction – a smart mid-toned varnish will be the perfect finish.
Garden fence featuring white trellis with pretty garden sign
Paint a garden fence white to create a pretty country look that will really brighten up your garden. The gaps in this trellis fence have been used to hang some characterful buys, such as a ‘Welcome to my garden’ sign. A garden trellis has other advantages, too, from providing a helpful place to train climbing plants to offering privacy without blocking rays of sunlight.
Garden fence in multicoloured picket design
Use a fence to create a front garden with a difference. This design has been painted in colourful shades that make passers-by feel that bit happier. We all dream of a white picket fence, but if you’re lucky enough to have one, why not take the plunge and go for something a little more daring? Paint your fence in pastel hues for a pretty, rather than garish, look.
Garden fence with stone and modern shower area
For a unique take on a garden fence, combine stone and wood in a Jenga-style arrangement. Here, this has been done not just for the effect, but also for practical reasons – stone will endure a good soaking from the outdoor shower far better than wood. With a garden fence like this, the emphasis is on quality natural materials with an innate beauty of their own.
Garden fence made from grey painted shutters
Create an innovative garden fence that has plenty of eco credentials by repurposing old shutters. Give the shutters a coat of paint – grey is a good colour for a backdrop, as it pretty much goes with everything, but white would look fab, too, especially when it starts to become rougher and less pristine. Add hooks to your shutter fence and use them to display pretty potted plants – buckets work well, as their handles make them easy to hang.