The best garden fence ideas can bring structure, texture, definition and joy to your outdoor space. After a long winter, it’s lovely to be able to get out into the garden again. But if you’re to enjoy the space at its very best, some work will be involved, whether it’s replacing or maintaining a garden fence, weeding and mowing, or redesigning some key features to give your garden a whole new look.

The garden fence is one element of a garden that’s often overlooked and relegated to the realms of the practical. A fence’s main function might be to separate one garden from another, providing a handy boundary that we all respect, but we shouldn’t underestimate its importance. The type of fence you have can really affect the look of your garden.

Garden fence panels, when used imaginatively, can feature pretty decorations, helpful storage pieces or cute signs. Or why not make your fence stand out with multicoloured stains or paints. Theres absolutely no need for your fence to be boring, as these fabulous garden fence ideas show.



Garden fence with whitewashed finish and mirror (pictured)

Pick fence panels with a pale-wood finish for a contemporary look. If you’re a fan of low-maintenance gardens, go for wooden decking instead of a lawn. Use the same finish on the fence and decking for a cohesive feel, but don’t worry about lining up all the planks. You don’t want it to look too planned out. Hanging a mirror will reflect sunlight and add interest to your fence – it’s also a neat trick for making a small garden appear bigger than it is.

