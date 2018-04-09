Outdoor kitchens – ideas, designs and tips for the perfect al fresco space

Take dining al fresco to a whole new level by adding a cooking station outside in the garden. Here are out top tips for choosing an outdoor kitchen...

Outdoor kitchens have long been popular in the warm climate of Australia, and the trend of al fresco cooking is becoming increasingly popular in the cooler climates of Europe. Scandinavia has embraced cooking outdoors even in the coldest months, and the trend is slowly making its way across the channel to the UK.

There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to outdoor kitchens – not only are barbecues available everywhere you look, so are pizza ovens, cabinets, worktops, and sinks. And you can go as elaborate or modest as you fancy.

To keep costs down, consider purchasing a pre-made island or bar-style structure, as this will save you buying what could be expensive custom additions, such as concrete worktops and stone bases. Or why not try building your own as part of an upcycling project, using reclaimed wood and bricks?

Cook up a sun-kissed storm in your own fresh-air galley. We shortlist the super-stylish kit you need…

1. Find a budget outdoor kitchen

Once you’ve worked out your budget, shop around to find a range that’s right for you. Ikea has a fantastic range of affordable outdoor kitchen products, including this charcoal barbecue with a detachable trolley and storage cabinet. They also, of course, have matching garden furniture to complete the look.

Buy now: Applaro/Klasen charcoal barbecue with trolley and cabinet, £314, Ikea

2. Choose your cooking style

Are you more of a barbecue buff or a grilling guru? Whatever your preferred cooking method, there’s something for you. Choose from an outdoor kitchen BBQ, pizza oven, hob, grill or a combination of them all.

Buy Now: Napoli Outdoor Kitchen Combo BBQ and Wood Fired Pizza Oven, £1,799, Wayfair

3. Position a place for food prep

Make sure that you have ample space for food preparation. You won’t want to have to walk back and forth to the kitchen or garden table with all your food in tow. Be sure to keep cooked and uncooked food separate so as not to contaminate one another.

Buy now: Barbecue, £850, Big Green Egg

4. Choose a weatherproof countertop

Your outdoor kitchen is going to be exposed to all weather conditions, so it’s important to choose a suitable material for your work surface. Avoid wood, and go for concrete or stainless steel instead. You could use stone tiles, slabs or flagstones, too, but they should be treated with an acrylic sealer. This will make them more weather resistant and easier to clean.

Buy Now: Concrete outdoor kitchen with Big Green Egg barbecue, from £3,712, WWOO

5. Install an outdoor sink

For the full al fresco experience, include a sink in your outdoor kitchen so you can do your washing up in the open air, too. However, installing the plumbing required can be costly. You could look to positioning your sink on an external wall of the house, below an existing outdoor tap to minimise the cost, but you’ll still need to consider a hot water supply.

Make sure you have a way of covering your sink in winter to protect it from bad weather, and remember it will require more cleaning that a regular indoor sink!

6. Take shelter

Given the endearing unreliability of the British weather, it’s a good idea to think about building a cover for your outdoor kitchen. Go for a fold-away option to take advantage of the glorious sunshine (when it comes!).

Be safe though – for example, a grill will need to be properly ventilated if it’s to be sited under a covered area.

7. Keep it cool

When you’ve got guests round on a summer’s evening, you’ve got to keep the drinks flowing. Install an outdoor fridge or wine cooler to keep bottles within arm’s reach.

Just remember, you can’t install any fridge in your garden – look for a models designed for outdoor use and consider that you’ll need an electrical supply to power it.



Buy Now: Lynx cocktail station, Bradshaw Luxury

8. Stay warm with an outdoor fire

When dinner is finished and you’re relaxing with full tummies, what better way to keep the evening going strong than by cosying up under blankets and lighting the fire?

Buy now: Similar firepit, £45, Glowing Embers

Like loft conversions and kitchen extensions, we see outdoor kitchens becoming increasingly popular, as we all try to get the most from of the space available to us. So why not build one of these outdoor kitchens, and turn your backyard into the hottest eatery in town…