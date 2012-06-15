Ideas for townhouse gardens – 20 of the best

A home with a garden, however small the outdoor space might be, is high on many homeowners or renters’ wish lists for their ideal house or flat. In towns and cities, where green open space is limited, a sizeable garden is even more coveted. With space at a premium in city homes, we demand the same from our outdoor areas as we do of our interiors; namely, even compact gardens must be multi-functional, practical and well-designed for modern life. We’re not just talking about perennial planting, but outdoor furniture, lighting and garden accessories that turn an outdoor space adjacent to a townhouse into a secret garden retreat! Clever ideas for city gardens (and the furniture that fits in them) are out there – and often they’re more inspiring than designs for larger garden spaces, simply because they’re creative by necessity.

More than just an occasional outdoor space, townhouse gardens can (and sometimes have to) tick a lot of boxes to become an alfresco area with year-round allure. Whether you want your patio or decking to become a more child-friendly play area, or dream of the lawn or artificial grass housing an outdoor zone for entertaining – by making it an extra living room or welcoming dining area – there are plenty of ways to update the walled/ fenced/ rooftop/ balcony garden of a city home to create a secret retreat. Even if space is tight, you can almost certainly install some pretty planters to create a fresh herb garden… or, if you’re lucky, a little inner-city vegetable patch! Can we have it all, you ask? Well we have a few clever garden ideas, ideally suited to today’s city homes, to inspire you to make your outdoor area great…

Create a garden on different levels | Create a small town garden | Small garden | Garden design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
Create a garden on different levels

Link the spaces to avoid a disjointed design. A water feature, running from one level to the next, is a popular ploy. Use repetition: the same materials and similarly-shaped elements of hard landscaping (paths, paving, decking) can be echoed throughout the garden; planting with similar flora can also connect split levels.

Add a bistro dining table from Tesco.
Image credit: Darren Chung
Gain some privacy | Create a small town garden | Small garden | Garden design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
Gain some privacy

Planning permission is needed to erect permanent structures to screen your space. Use trees such as beech and hornbeam that will let light in and make you feel secluded. These need not take up too much space in a confined plot – the trunks can be trimmed of branches up to head height.

Image credit: Darren Chung
Make a roof garden | Create a small town garden | Small garden | Garden design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
Make a roof garden

Select plants tolerant to wind (these tend to have smaller leaves). Steer clear of a muddle of small plants. Focus on fewer, larger planters, and choose trees or shrubs with sculptural silhouettes. Rubber is quiet, soft and hardwearing – tile your roof terrace or balcony garden with these tiles for easy cleaning and comfort.

Add a group of planters to your garden to complete this look.
Image credit: Jody Stewart
Plan seating for a party | Create a small town garden | Small garden | Garden design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
Plan seating for a party

Incorporate some fixed seating into your design to save wrestling with numerous chairs, and add shelter, if you want year-round use. Invest in ‘party’ lighting: spots at ground level that allow guests to find their way around in the dark; dramatic uplights under trees and shrubs, and in waterfalls and ponds.

Image credit: Polly Wreford
Dine with friends | Create a private seating area | Create a small town garden | Small garden | Garden design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
Dine with friends

Being short on space doesn’t have to mean being short on style. Use a large folding screen to act as a dramatic divide between your inside and outside spaces, creating a distinguished dining area for entertaining friends. A graphic design makes a bold style statement. 

Table and bench

Jennifer Newman Studio

Screen in Racing Stripe

Ralph Lauren Home

Vases

The Conran Shop.

Go for a small but sophisticated look | Create a small town garden | Small garden | Garden design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
Go for a small but sophisticated look

Pale limestone has been used to line the floor of this small garden helping to make it feel more open and spacious, while a water feature adds interest to this sophisticated space. “It feels like a Mediterranean courtyard.”
Table and chairs
Sofia stone flooring
Image credit: Mark Bolton
Frame a patio with planting | Create a small town garden | Small garden | Garden design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
Frame a patio with planting

Build up foliage and planting around a small patio area to create the illusion of a bountiful, blossoming garden. This small courtyard is screened by a laurel hedge, foxglove tree (Paulownia tomentosa), New Zealand flax (Phormium tenax), diamond grass, heliopsis and Cercis canadensis ‘Forest Pansy’.

Squeeze in an outdoor party area | Create a small town garden | Small garden | Garden design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
Squeeze in an outdoor party area

Small town gardens benefit from being easily accessible and cosy – two key components of a good outdoor entertaining space. A single bench will offer guests a nice place to sit and relax, while a fun, tropical print fabric and potted plants add a fun and stylish touch.
Seating fabric
Image credit: James Merrell
Bring the indoors out | Create a small town garden | Small garden | Garden design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome Click or tap to zoom into this image
Bring the indoors out

Even the smallest of gardens can be used as a fully-functional space. This plot has been transformed into an outside kitchen complete with a dining area and a barbecue.
 

Fencing
Table and chairs
Kitchenware
Accessories

Shelving, a food preparation area and even a clock on the wall add to the feeling of an outside room.

