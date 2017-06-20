Summer garden ideas to help you get the best from your space

If you're enjoying the warm weather, you'll love these fab summer garden ideas. From furniture to lighting via croquet and ping pong - we've got it all covered

One of the best things about summer is being able to spend more time out in the garden. Whether you’ve got a large expanse of lawn, a small oasis or a compact courtyard, get it ready for easy summer living, casual barbecues and busy summer garden parties, with our easy seasonal updates for gardens and patios.

Create a spot in your summer garden that’s perfect for sitting out in and enjoying the great British weather, simply by introducing a new piece of garden furniture; a striped deckchair, a bright bench, or rattan love seat – it’s easy. Alternatively, you might like to transform your plot into an English country summer garden fit for intimate tea parties with friends. Whether you’ll be sunning yourself alone or hosting a big gathering, read on for all the garden tips you need.

Paint your furniture in bright colours

What better way to add a summer vibe to your garden than with hot pink, vibrant orange or even bright aqua? Old furniture will take on a fabulous new look with a coat of paint – make sure you use a formula designed for outdoor use. A mixture of colours, plus a natural wood finish, creates a relaxed feel on this pretty French-style terrace.

Take advantage of a large patio

If you’re feeling ready for a bigger project, consider working a beautifully paved patio into your garden scheme. On warm summer days, you can fling open your patio doors (bi-folding preferably) and step out onto a stunning tiled area, ready for a relaxing time spent in your own wonderful outdoor haven. Planning a big summer garden party? Take your cue from this gorgeous outdoor oasis – comfy chairs, a relaxing swing seat and a practical path that links up the rest of the garden (no heels in the grass!) Perfect.

Add cosy blankets and cushions

Layer up chairs with throws and cushions – they’re ideal for adding a bit of colour and for keeping warm when the sun goes down.

Shine bright at night

A garden is the ideal place to escape the stresses and strains of life. Create an atmospheric party space with a statement water feature and clever garden lighting. Adding light and heat will create an oasis of comfortable calm surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature. A large table and plenty of potted plants make the patio feel welcoming.

Go traditional

Classic furniture is perfect for adding a touch of charm to a simple patio. Wooden furniture is always a good choice in the garden, where its natural tones harmonise with the surroundings. Layer up cushions, table linen and napkins to make the look feel warm and inviting.

Make a small space fabulous

Even if you’ve only got a tiny terrace, you can still create an amazing space. Bistro tables are perfect for compact gardens – add some potted plants for colour and greenery and, if possible, squeeze in a few flowerbeds.

Have fun with a ping pong table

For the ultimate party pad, create an entertainment space outside. Here a ping pong table takes pride of place on the slate patio.

Get architectural with potted plants

If you’re having an informal get-together, a relaxed deck filled with large potted plants and a bench works well – great for an evening drinks party.

Create a comfy corner

Swap traditional recliners for a large garden seating area with an outdoor corner sofa. This decking has been warmed up with clever planting and colourful cushions – perfect for a relaxed afternoon with friends.

Take your furniture outside

Bringing indoor furniture outdoors will add an air of sophistication to your garden party. We think this mismatched French-style selection works a treat.

Hang some festive bunting

No garden party would be complete without bunting. Setting two or three key colours against an all-white scheme gives it a fresh, contemporary edge.

Get into the party spirit

A deep-bottomed tray will help you transport drinks from kitchen to guest without fear of spillage! Choose a pretty pastel colour for a festive summery touch.

Play a game of croquet

Conversation drying up? Challenge your guests to a round or two of croquet. Just make sure you’ve mowed the lawn first…

Keep little ones occupied

Put up a wigwam and pint-sized party-goers will camp out in it all day – leaving the grown-ups to enjoy their own fun.

Light the way

Paper lanterns add instant atmosphere after dark. Use them to line the garden path, guiding your guests to and from the house.

Be bold with print

Turn a small garden space into an exotic party area by hanging wallpaper from a fence or tree – this stunning ikat design evokes images of a Morrocan riad. If your space is uncovered, it might be best to bring the paper in at night, incase of rain.

Find a place for everything

Planning a garden party? Hang crates and boxes from a tree for practical food and drinks storage that will keep everything off the ground.

Recline in a hammock

Use natural fabrics for a casual look that will keep you cool. Here a pretty parasol provides plenty of shade, while soft chair covers and a luxurious hammock are great for relaxing.

Put flowers centre stage

This gorgeous garden scene with fresh flowers, hanging baskets and potted plants is easy to recreate at home.

Soak up some rays on a deckchair

Not got enough space for an outdoor dining area? Use comfy chairs as a relaxed alternative. One of the most popular pieces for outdoor chill-time is the deckchair (or sun lounger). Try out a lounger for size before you buy: make sure it’s long enough and wide enough, and that it has enough support for your back.

We hope these summer garden ideas help you to make the most of your outdoor space this summer. Which ones will you be trying? We’re definitely up for having a ping pong table!