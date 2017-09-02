Timber decking, tall palms and outdoor seating have created an area where the owners can relax and eat alfresco

Tackling the garden was the final part of a two-year house renovation for the owners of this property. The original garden had uneven paving and unloved plant beds and needed a lot of TLC. ‘We’d left it until last so that we had a place to store all the building materials – it was a dumping ground,’ says the owner.

Overlooked by neighbours, the garden measured just 7.60m x 4.60m and had beds around the edges that made it seem even smaller. ‘It felt very uninviting. with damaged crazy paving, and was horribly overgrown.’ Its only saving graces were its original red-brick Victorian wall and a tall hedge at the bottom.

The couple set aside a budget of £5000 for a professional to tackle the project. They had been on Honeymoon in Thailand and were inspired by the use of timber, lush green planting and clean lines they saw out there, and they wanted to recreate their very own tropical outdoor paradise.

The owners wanted specific spaces for relaxing and eating, so the small garden was divided into two zones, with decking nearest the house and paving in the second half. Gaps were left for plants to be added.

The couple can step from their kitchen on to this timber-decked area. ‘We don’t have a kitchen table so this is the perfect place to have coffee or breakfast in warmer months.’

At the end of the garden there’s a snug little seating zone, which is gorgeous in the evening with the firepit glowing. ‘You feel like you’ve made a real journey to get there, even though it’s literally just a few paces away.’

Keeping the Victorian wall was a must for the couple. ‘The red bricks add a natural warmth, and wildflowers have embedded themselves in the loose pointing. They flower at different times of the year and we never know what’s going to appear, but it’s lovely to have that surprise.’

Exotic plants were incorporated into the scheme to add to the tropical feel. A variety of low-maintenance palms, ferns and hardy grasses were planted – adding texture, height, privacy and dappled shade to the garden.

‘Our garden is no longer an eyesore, but looks beautiful all year round.’

