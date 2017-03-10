Be inspired by a coolly classic bathroom update in this Edwardian home

6 images

Shagpile carpet, vinyl wallpaper and polystyrene ceiling tiles were all design ‘features’ of this bathroom, which in its former state hadn’t seen an interior update since the 1970s! The bright pink curtains and carpet, floral print wall and old-fashioned high-level cistern looked out of place in the Edwardian house they were a fixture in, so it was only a matter of time until the owners decided to give a it a serious overhaul. The aim was to turn it into an elegant, contemporary bathroom; a ‘wonderful place to relax and escape the daily stresses.’

The key – apart from stripping out all the outdated fittings – was to get the new layout right. In order to do that the couple ‘created digital floor plans and used a laser measurer to work out all the odd angles.’ Moving the toilet and cistern, and replacing them with a far more modern design, was at the top of the list: ‘the bathroom isn’t very large, but doing this gave us space for a walk-in shower,’ they say. Smart planning was essential from the very beginning, as was being savvy with the budget. ‘We had a budget of £5,000 and did all the planning ourselves, learning new skills along the way. We got a tiler in, though, which cost just over £900.’ One of the main saviours was the donation of a bath tub – one set of in-laws was renovating their home and gave it to the couple. Luckily, it was the perfect size for the space.

Doing the work themselves wasn’t plain sailing, however. ‘The plumbing was tricky and there was a weekend when the shower kept leaking,’ say the couple. ‘It was a low point and we even considered giving up and selling the house! We got there in the end though.’ Going for a classic style means the bathroom’s style is sympathetic to the Edwardian home and, in the end, it all came together beautifully.