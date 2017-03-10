Be inspired by a coolly classic bathroom update in this Edwardian home
Shagpile carpet, vinyl wallpaper and polystyrene ceiling tiles were all design ‘features’ of this bathroom, which in its former state hadn’t seen an interior update since the 1970s! The bright pink curtains and carpet, floral print wall and old-fashioned high-level cistern looked out of place in the Edwardian house they were a fixture in, so it was only a matter of time until the owners decided to give a it a serious overhaul. The aim was to turn it into an elegant, contemporary bathroom; a ‘wonderful place to relax and escape the daily stresses.’
The key – apart from stripping out all the outdated fittings – was to get the new layout right. In order to do that the couple ‘created digital floor plans and used a laser measurer to work out all the odd angles.’ Moving the toilet and cistern, and replacing them with a far more modern design, was at the top of the list: ‘the bathroom isn’t very large, but doing this gave us space for a walk-in shower,’ they say. Smart planning was essential from the very beginning, as was being savvy with the budget. ‘We had a budget of £5,000 and did all the planning ourselves, learning new skills along the way. We got a tiler in, though, which cost just over £900.’ One of the main saviours was the donation of a bath tub – one set of in-laws was renovating their home and gave it to the couple. Luckily, it was the perfect size for the space.
Doing the work themselves wasn’t plain sailing, however. ‘The plumbing was tricky and there was a weekend when the shower kept leaking,’ say the couple. ‘It was a low point and we even considered giving up and selling the house! We got there in the end though.’ Going for a classic style means the bathroom’s style is sympathetic to the Edwardian home and, in the end, it all came together beautifully.
Vanity unit and mirror wall
The owners chose statement furniture and everything else was designed to fade into the background. Classic-looking fittings fit with the Edwardian property, and the deep-green and crisp white furniture has a smart, sophisticated look that’s far from the shocking pink decor it replaced!
‘Our biggest spend was the vanity unit,’ they say. ‘We initially painted it grey but it didn’t work with the beige tiles, so we redid it in dark green.’
Vanity unit
Roper Rhodes
Mirror
Bathstore
Similar bath and toilet
Wainwright Bathrooms
Towel Rail
Narrow towel radiators can be fitted almost anywhere in the bathroom. In a small space such as this, where wall and floor space is at a premium, ‘it makes the most of an empty corner at the end of the bath,’ say the owners.
Basin and mirror
A classic white Belfast-style basin breaks up the run of dark green base units, for a crisp finish. Originally, the couple had their sights set on marble countertops for the vanity unit, but in the end they opted for quartz instead. ‘It’s more durable, which is a boon in a bathroom where the surfaces get so much use,’ they say.
Basin
The couple love period homes, but added modern details – such as the chrome mixer tap and accessories, so their space doesn’t feel like a time capsule.
Walk-in shower cubicle
The couple’s mission to get every detail right extended to the placement of the shower. ‘We even stood in the space that we’d allocated for the shower and imagined reaching out for the shampoo bottle to make sure the layout was spot on!’
With the sizing and placement agreed, they fitted a moulded shower tray and tiled over the top to create a contemporary wet-room look. Clear glass screens enhance the sense of greater space in the bathroom, too.
Shower mixer
B&Q
Shower screen
Wainwright Bathrooms
Beaumont Bath
A backdrop of pale sand-coloured tiles warms up a contrasting monochrome scheme and can help make a small room feel more spacious.