Be inspired by a living room anchored by a bold blue sofa

Having rented a city apartment before moving, this couple were looking for a period home with high ceilings, and that’s exactly what they found in this four bedroom Edwardian home. The living room was the first area to be renovated – ‘We wanted a place to retreat to when the rest of the house was still such a state.’ says the owner, Christine, who blogs at LittleHouseOnTheCorner.com.

‘We needed a warm, elegant, grown-up space we could use for entertaining. We ripped out the carpet straight away but, in winter, it felt quite cold.’ This led the couple to install insulation under the floor, as well as replace the 1950s gas fire with one that would match the style of the house.