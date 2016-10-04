Be inspired by this colourful kitchen transformation

7 images

This smart kitchen is in a two-bedroom flat in London and the owner fell in love with its high ceilings and neutral decor. Having always loved interiors she was excited to be able to decorate exactly how she wanted, especially as she previously lived in a flat share and was restricted on what she could change. Lots of moodboards and magazine browsing later she took the plunge. ‘I’m a big fan of bright colours,’ she says, ‘and as the kitchen was sage green, I decided to brighten it up with copper and coral hues.

‘I wanted to add a touch of colour and pattern to the neutral scheme and display my favourite kitchen accessories. I was also keen to incorporate a space for a small table and chairs.’

Being a big fan of upcycling furniture, as well as having quite a tight

budget, the owner raided her parents’ loft for anything that could be

given a new lease of life.

Similar chairs

Similar table