Be inspired by this colourful kitchen transformation

This smart kitchen is in a two-bedroom flat in London and the owner fell in love with its high ceilings and neutral decor. Having always loved interiors she was excited to be able to decorate exactly how she wanted, especially as she previously lived in a flat share and was restricted on what she could change. Lots of moodboards and magazine browsing later she took the plunge. ‘I’m a big fan of bright colours,’ she says, ‘and as the kitchen was sage green, I decided to brighten it up with copper and coral hues.
‘I wanted to add a touch of colour and pattern to the neutral scheme and display my favourite kitchen accessories. I was also keen to incorporate a space for a small table and chairs.’
Being a big fan of upcycling furniture, as well as having quite a tight
budget, the owner raided her parents’ loft for anything that could be
given a new lease of life.
Chalkboard wall
The chalkboard wall adds a fun element to the room, while also being practical. ‘Ever since I first saw a chalkboard wall in a magazine, I’ve like the idea, and so the same weekend I moved in I got to work on one!’
Glass accessories
Using accessories is a great way to add personality to neutral decor. This colourful print and glassware immediately makes the space feel more homely and give a great burst of colour.
Creative kitchen storage
The owner found a kitchen trolley and put it to good use. ‘It had been gathering dust in my dad’s garage, so I nabbed it to create an extra worktop and a bit more storage. I painted it with chalk paint to give it a bit of personality and added a metal rail to hang tea towels.’
Pops of colour
Adding pops of neon colour makes the kitchen look bright and fun. ‘To brighten up the neutral units, I chose coral-toned accessories.’
Pretty display
Making little pockets of displays is another great way to add a homely touch. ‘I found this brass tray in my parents’ loft and use it to display things I like.’ A metallic tray is also a nice way to give the space a little glamour.
Before the renovation
The kitchen before the makeover. ‘I’m really pleased with the way my kitchen turned out,’ says the owner. ‘It’s amazing how, with just a few simple touches, you can really give it personality. The only thing I’d like to do is to get a tiled splashback – I’m saving up for some gorgeous marble-effect tiles.’