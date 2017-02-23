8 images

When this couple extended the rear of their property, certain restrictions meant that as well as the open-plan kitchen diner they had wanted, they were left with a small, awkward space that they had not planned for. This meant that ‘as well as a great kitchen-diner with room to relax and views onto the garden’ they had a space at the side of the house that they needed to decide what to do with.

The couple considered a number of different ways to use the space, but because it was a long, thin rectangular room, it had its limitations. ‘We initially thought about a cloakroom, as we have no ground-floor loo,’ say the owners. This idea developed into a more fully-formed plan after long discussions about what was actually possible – as one half of this couple used to work as a stage set builder, he knew what kind of construction was feasible in the available space.

As the family spent a lot of time out in the garden, the concept to create an American-style mudroom (also known as a boot room in the UK) was jumped upon. It was a great solution for an awkward space – a practical, multifunctional room to keep the open-plan living area clean and clutter-free. ‘The idea of moving the washing machine and dryer out for the kitchen was really attractive, as was having room to sort the laundry and somewhere to put boots and coats rather than the hall,’ they say. Plus, it created a place for feeding the family’s pets and storing the pet food! Once they had decided on the format the project would take, the couple got to work designing and fitting the details to suit their plans.