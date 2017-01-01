Chateau chic – step inside this beautiful property in France

La vie est belle! Experience chateau chic and live the interiors dream...

If you want to experience one of the most beautiful places in the world, there’s only one thing for it – head to the Dordogne.

But if you can’t quite make it to France this year, we’ve got the next best thing – a interiors tour of Chateau la Durantie. Set in 12 acres of beautifully manicured gardens, it completes its dream property resume with fruit orchards, a swimming pool and badminton court.

Step inside…

The property has been carefully decorated with traditional French colours and wallpaper from Farrow and Ball, and furnished with French art and antiques. Knowing its way around the colour wheel, the chateau is decorated in the realm of a gorgeously chalky pallete including white, pale mint, sand, greys and hues . Complete with luxury bathrooms with freestanding tubs from Lefroy Brooks and Sottini, and gorgeous bed linen and towels from Frette.

Built in the 19th Century, Chateau la Durantie has been refurbished to the highest standard of luxury. A French home is never over-styled and each room in this chateau tells a story with a touch of lavishness such as guided mirrors, chandeliers and many antiques, honouring French interior design and style.

With its own private pool, the French style echoes through the gardens with some scattered traditional stone ornaments, a greenhouse and fruit trees. Sun yourself on the luxury sunbeds with the aroma of the fresh lavender, sipping on red wine from one of the many local vineyards. Bliss.

Graced with stunning historic architecture, the chateau owners have developed the great skill of celebrating their intricate home making it timeless yet ever stylish. Being able to stay at the Chateau gives every interiors junkie out there a chance to experience some luxury incorporated with everything we admire about French décor.

See you at the airport?

For more information visit www.chateauladurantie.com.