Be inspired by this pretty coastal home in Cornwall

This period villa in Cornwall has stunning views out to sea while, inside, a neutral colour palette creates a lovely welcoming feel

The owners of this two-bedroom semi-detached Victorian villa in Cornwall are an engaged couple who work in television production. They spent six months renovating the property before decorating work could even begin and they undertook a lot of the work themselves. ‘Whatever we didn’t know, we learned along the way, researching online or seeking advice,’ say the owners. With these views, it was well worth it.

Exterior

The granite-coloured stone gives the property an imposing look, while the original sash windows and blue painted front door soften the feel of the exterior. A collection of potted plants, a gravel-covered front garden and painted iron railings create a welcoming entrance.

Kitchen-diner

The perfect blend of country and coastal, this charming kitchen-diner came together from the owners’ choice of traditional pieces that are both practical and stylish. Copper and turquoise cookware grouped together creates an eye-catching feature. Use open shelving to make the most of the space and turn the wall of the kitchen into an attractive aspect.

MPU 01 Desktop

Get the look

Buy now: Similar cookware, Copper Cookware, John Lewis

Dining room

Don’t play to type with a typical coastal look. Here the owners have steered clear of the obvious by balancing the white panelled walls in the dining area with a dark contrasting floor. The vintage chairs and farmhouse table add character and another dimension to the room and complement the original fireplace and stove.

Get the look

Buy now: Ceiling light, Cobb Ceiling Light, Original BTC at John Lewis

Living room

Again in the living room, the scheme is a surprise. Dark stained floorboards and more formal furniture go against the casual Cornish aesthetic. The owners’ handy skills came into play again as they reupholstered the inherited armchair themselves. Comfort abounds in this classic living room that steers clear of a traditional all-white Cornish look in favour of a more striking scheme. The richly stained and glossy floorboards and more formal shapes of furniture are traditional staples, but the choice of upholstery fabrics in muted tones of contrasting colours create an eclectic but coherent feel.

MPU 02

Get the look

Buy now: Similar lamp, Signal Zigzag Floor Lamp, Jieldé at Made In Design

Sitting room corner

The traditional living room was given a period feel with vintage furniture and accessories gathered by the owners. The couple share a love of antiques and were keen to incorporate a vintage style. ‘Finding furniture and accessories became our favourite game during the renovations’.

Bedroom

‘Our bed has lovely views from every window, so we kept the décor simple to allow the sea to be the star of the show,’ say the owners. Smart idea. With the timeless look of simple white walls and classic furniture, the room is fresh and unfussy. The zing of the bedspread is a nice contrast. This cohesive arrangement of white furniture and accessories creates the perfect backdrop for a distressed vintage console table and original floorboards.

Dressing area

Vintage furniture painted white gives the bedroom an elegant boutique-hotel feel. Carefully chosen and revived, the stunning armoire is an auction site find from France that was then brought back to life with chalk paint and some TLC. Chalk paints are a great choice for furniture as they don’t require a primer, making it a time- and cost-effective option.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar chest of drawers, Burford Painted Drawer Chest, The Cotswold Company

Dressing table

More vintage furniture painted white creates the setting for this dressing table tableau enhanced by glass trinket jars that provide an attractive but practical storage solution. The vintage theme is continued thanks to carefully chosen accessories. The large floor lamp adds a metallic tone to the neutral colour scheme as well as bringing a contemporary element to the space.

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Get the look

Buy now: Glass trinket jar, Glass Cotton Jar, John Lewis

Bathroom

In the generously sized bathroom the owners paid careful attention to the details. The period feel of the grey panelled walls and fixtures was a deliberate move. ‘It was important to us to respect the history of the house in every room,’ they say.

Bathroom

Vintage fixtures and fittings give this bathroom an elegant feel. Décor has been kept simple, using tones of whites and grey, allowing the striking claw foot tub to take centre stage. Hang shutters – they are a coastal staple and provide privacy while still allowing the right amount of light into the room.

MPU 04

Get the look

Buy now: Similar shutters, California Shutters

Twin bedroom

The twin guest bedroom is another place where a vintage industrial feel is balanced with fresh calm. The brass bed frames – also an auction-site find – and the wall-mounted lights give it a contemporary edge. Bring in pattern and texture in scatter cushion form and match with pale green throws to continue the feeling of symmetry in the room.

A unique or interesting item of furniture is a great way to support the look of a neutral bedroom. Here, the twin brass beds are the stand-out focal point. Keep every other element pale so as not to fight with the statement bed frames.

Get the look

Buy now: Bed, Oliver bed, Feather & Black

This house tour originally appeared in Ideal Home