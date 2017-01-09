Step inside this colourful 1970s maisonette in Sutton Coldfield

12 images

Spacious rooms and some key new renovations in the bathroom and kitchen meant the buyers of this lovely little house were able to move straight in and concentrate on the decorations.

‘Having both grown up here in Sutton Coldfield, my boyfriend and I knew we wanted to stay local when we bought our first place together.’ After looking at lots of properties, including a few larger ones a little further out of town, they decided to go for something slightly smaller but which still had spacious rooms. This meant they were able to stay closer to the area they liked.

‘The fact that the kitchen and bathroom had recently been renovated by the previous owners was a big plus for us, as, because it’s our first step on the property ladder, we probably won’t be staying here for all that long.’ This also meant they could focus their energy and budget on the decorating instead.

This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, January 2017.