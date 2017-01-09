Step inside this colourful 1970s maisonette in Sutton Coldfield
Spacious rooms and some key new renovations in the bathroom and kitchen meant the buyers of this lovely little house were able to move straight in and concentrate on the decorations.
‘Having both grown up here in Sutton Coldfield, my boyfriend and I knew we wanted to stay local when we bought our first place together.’ After looking at lots of properties, including a few larger ones a little further out of town, they decided to go for something slightly smaller but which still had spacious rooms. This meant they were able to stay closer to the area they liked.
‘The fact that the kitchen and bathroom had recently been renovated by the previous owners was a big plus for us, as, because it’s our first step on the property ladder, we probably won’t be staying here for all that long.’ This also meant they could focus their energy and budget on the decorating instead.
This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, January 2017.
Exterior
When the owners bought the property it lacked character and needed an injection of personality. Though it seems quite small from the outside, it has spacious rooms and meant the owners could stay in the area they wanted.
‘While we were waiting to get the keys for the house, I had a couple of months to plan each room and decide on an overall style. The day we moved in we began ripping down the wallpaper and, within a week, we’d painted each room. Not having to do any major work was great for us and meant we could settle in more quickly.’
Living room
Soft furnishings add colour, flavour and vibrancy to this living room. Here the large sofa is filled with cushions of all different colours and patterns. The statement rug really pulls everything together and picks out the colours in the various accessories.
Dining area
Contrasting colour walls add interest to the living room. Here the pink and turquoise are muted enough to give a neutral backdrop to the room, but add a little brightness to the whole house. The patterned rugs and cushions join up the colours white the plain carpet acts as a soft backdrop.The folding door to the kitchen makes the rooms feel a little more open plan.
Living room corner
You don’t have to build or buy anything new to create a home bar. ‘Our bar trolley is always a big hit when we have friends over.’ Simply find a nook or surface that isn’t being used or just needs decluttering. Try an existing sideboard, console table or even
mantel to display your drinks selection.
Kitchen detail
Open shelves provide storage and allow the owners to store their retro kitchenware. These little cactuses, chalkboard hanging and light box all add a touch of personality to the room.
Bedroom
Here the turquoise shade is a bright feature wall, paired with a paler aqua tone. The owners have toned down the bold palette with elements of white to maintain the balance. ‘I’m a dab hand with the sewing machine, so I made the embellished Moroccan wedding cushions on our bed and hope to cover a footstool in the same way as I love this boho look.’
Bedroom details
Photos of loved ones in matching frames make the room feel like a haven. Frames in similar colours help unify the look. ‘We also have a beautiful chest of drawers and a mirror with carved detailing that I painted white and changed the handles on. I mixed and matched the knobs on the drawers in our bedroom, too, to give a more unique look.’
Bedroom corner
You never know what you might find in charity shops – bigger furniture is often to be discovered, and adds a unique touch to your home. ‘As a naturally creative person, I love to upcycle and put my own stamp on items. My favourite piece is the wicker peacock chair in the bedroom, which I found at a local furniture recycling shop. I’d wanted one for a long time and after a quick clean up and a lick of pink paint, it was as good as new!’ Here she has layered it up with soft furnishings for a cosy feel.
Bathroom
The bathroom had been newly renovated so only a few decorative touches were necessary. The blue hints add some brightness to the room, and the glitter toilet seat is a fun touch.
Office space
‘For me, like many people, the beach is somewhere I feel totally relaxed, so I wanted to bring that chilled-out vibe into our decor at home. I went for bright but calming colours on the walls and styled each room with a mix of souvenirs and photographs we’ve taken on our travels. It’s important for us to be surrounded by happy memories and things that make us smile. I’m a self-confessed Pinterest addict and use it as a way to relax after work, so I made inspiration boards for every room.’
Hallway
Follow the owner’s lead and brighten up your hallways and staircases with fun designs. Pick some bright, colourful pictures you love and go for equally bright frames.
‘My husband and I are both really happy with what we’ve done and feel it’s the perfect first home. At the moment there isn’t anything we’d change, but the space is constantly evolving as we add in new pieces. We’d like to choose our own bathroom and kitchen in a future home, and I can’t wait until we get a garden. I’m already planning rooms
in our next place, wherever that may be!’
