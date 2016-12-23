Step inside this cosy country cottage in rustic Derbyshire
This house is actually two terraced cottages knocked together, dating from the mid-19th century. Set in a lovely village in the Derbyshire countryside, it's been converted into the perfect, cosy family home.
Cottages rarely come up for sale in the nicest parts of Derbyshire, so the owners were thrilled when not one, but two came up next to each other, not long after they started their search.
While living in one cottage, they began major renovations on the other, stripping it right back to the bare bones. Then the switched over, only to discover the other cottage needed even more intense structural work. The whole conversion took several years.
When it came to the decor, the look was uncluttered, modern and neutral, with accessories bringing colour and interest to the rooms. Mellow wooden furniture, accents of rich colour and tactile fabrics give a welcoming feel and the cosy house is made all the more snug in winter when the log burning is fired up.
Exterior
Originally two cottages, the owners knocked through the create the perfect-sized family home.
Hallway
A console table and mirror add elegance to the entrance, with reclaimed flooring enhancing the rustic feel. This provides the perfect introduction to the style in the cottage – uncluttered, light and charming.
Dresser
This antique wooden dresser is a key piece in a country scheme, kept neat and tidy but still will plenty of opportunities to show off treasures.
Dining room
A family heirloom, this farmhouse table is well-loved for entertaining. The chairs keep the paired-back wood theme, along with the reclaimed wooden floors. And for an added country touch, the Emma Bridgewater crockery set is perfect for a homely feel.
Kitchen
This kitchen won’t date, with its classic rustic look, neutral design and sturdy cabinet. Soft plum makes the island the focal point against the neutral units, while wood and metal bar stools lend an industrial edge.
Living room
Cosy fabrics, exposed brickwork and a woodburning stove all add to the country feel in the living room. Antiques and family heirlooms mix with modern design-led touches such as the mirror to create a truly unique space.
Bedroom
Sumptuous velvet and faux fur bring opulence to the main bedroom scheme. The neutral walls and carpet allow the paining and other accessories to stand out.
Bathroom
Use up all available space where you can – even in the bathroom. This corner cupboar din warm wood is a handy display cabinet. Further country style comes from the tongue-and-groove panelling and plantation shutters.
