This house is actually two terraced cottages knocked together, dating from the mid-19th century. Set in a lovely village in the Derbyshire countryside, it's been converted into the perfect, cosy family home.

Cottages rarely come up for sale in the nicest parts of Derbyshire, so the owners were thrilled when not one, but two came up next to each other, not long after they started their search.

While living in one cottage, they began major renovations on the other, stripping it right back to the bare bones. Then the switched over, only to discover the other cottage needed even more intense structural work. The whole conversion took several years.

When it came to the decor, the look was uncluttered, modern and neutral, with accessories bringing colour and interest to the rooms. Mellow wooden furniture, accents of rich colour and tactile fabrics give a welcoming feel and the cosy house is made all the more snug in winter when the log burning is fired up.

This house originally appeared in Country Homes & Interiors, November 2016