Discover Emma's cosy family home in North Yorkshire

Emma kept the furniture simple and plain to create a feeling of more space in her living room. A cream-painted coffee table and natural cover on the comfy sofa creates a rustic mood, with pops of colour from pretty floral cushions.

Living room corner

The dresser creates plenty of cottage character in the living room, while the pretty striped armchair provides the perfect spot for reading. Emma chose floating shelves in the alcove to add to the feeling of spaciousness.

Coffee table and dresser
Image credit: Simon Whitmore and Sophie Warren Smith
Kitchen

The cream and white theme continues into the kitchen, which has been given a vintage feel with retro-style storage canisters. Emma displays her favourite china and glass in a glass-fronted cabinet, while a pretty oilcloth protects the cottage-style table.

Image credit: Simon Whitmore and Sophie Warren Smith

