Discover Emma’s cosy family home in North Yorkshire

Emma kept the furniture simple and plain to create a feeling of more space in her living room. A cream-painted coffee table and natural cover on the comfy sofa creates a rustic mood, with pops of colour from pretty floral cushions.
Living room corner
The dresser creates plenty of cottage character in the living room, while the pretty striped armchair provides the perfect spot for reading. Emma chose floating shelves in the alcove to add to the feeling of spaciousness.
Kitchen
The cream and white theme continues into the kitchen, which has been given a vintage feel with retro-style storage canisters. Emma displays her favourite china and glass in a glass-fronted cabinet, while a pretty oilcloth protects the cottage-style table.
Kitchen
Kitchen corner
This otherwise awkward space under the stairs is perfect for Emma’s cooker and microwave. She has even found room for a handy noticeboard and fitted smart flooring that continues into the living room.
Porch
Emma’s porch is handy for outdoor gear. By painting the original stonework white she has created a bright fresh feel. A pretty blind at the window adds subtle colour and pattern.
Child’s bedroom
The wardrobes in Emma’s daughter’s bedroom have been painted with blackboard paint as she loves to be creative. The blue check wallpaper (just seen) creates a lovely calming feel for a child’s room.
Bathroom
Victorian-style fittings, including a heated towel rail, are combined with sleek mirrors and glass shelving to create a comfortable and stylish family bathroom.
Exterior
Emma’s cosy three-bedroom home is built of typical Yorkshire stone.
