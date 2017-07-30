Downsizing can be tricky – but this striking home shows how great it can be

After retiring, the owners made the decision to downsize, and found smart ways to fit their treasures into their new home

On retiring from their full-time jobs in education, the owners decided to challenge themselves. This involved the adventurous couple spending several months in France, finding new passions (horse racing and art) and even renting a Gothic pile.

Then a move from Hertfordshire to a cottage owned by their son in Rutland in the East Midlands made the couple come up with a new house rule. ‘We liked the area, but we didn’t know a soul,’ they recall. ‘We agreed that we would never turn down an invitation to anything, so we would make new friends and become involved in the local community.’

Their time spent in Rutland was so successful, the pair decided to find a place of their own, close to their new circle of friends. They found just what they were looking for in the form of a three-storey house, part of a former hunting lodge dating back to the 17th century. ‘We immediately liked its homely feel and, although the property isn’t huge, the rooms are generously sized,’ they say.

Needing help to downsize, the pair turned to an interior designer. ‘She helped us develop ways of bringing our sometimes random collections together and encouraged us to upcycle,’ they say. ‘This not only saved us money, but it also meant we avoided falling into the trap of acquiring yet more stuff.’

Living room

To create a sense of unity, walls are painted in soft neutrals throughout the house. In the living room, pale-coloured upholstery creates a calm scheme that’s balanced by a bright rug. Aside from built-in, traditional-style shutters, the windows have been left undressed to let light flood in. Cushions on the window seat add a hit colour and plenty of comfort.

Living room from other side

While there is a strong sense of their love for all things vintage and antique in their home, the couple also enjoy contemporary design, including shelving units by Sir Terence Conran and modern ceramics in the living room.

Kitchen-diner

Mohican, a contemporary limited-edition print by US artist Ludwig Sander, adds a warm burst of yellow to the neutral kitchen.

Kitchen corner

An Aga lends the kitchen a strong country feel – and on cold days, the armchair is the perfect spot to sit and warm up from the heat it gives off.

Dining area

The kitchen is very spacious, with enough room for a large dining table and chairs – ideal for gatherings with friends, but cosy enough to enjoy meals à deux as well.

Hallway

The owners particularly enjoy creating stylishly grouped collections around the house. ‘Things don’t need to be of the same vintage. We just like to make an interesting arrangement,’ they say. ‘It might be a wall of artistically arranged prints and old decorative mirrors, or a group of perfume bottles on an antique tray.’

Guest bedroom

This romantic space was inspired by French vintage style. Neutral colours let the toile de Jouy curtains become a beautiful feature and focal point. Careful placement of a round mirror helps to break up a block of wall space.

Dressing area

An ornate dressing table adds to the luxe feel of the guest bedroom. Mirrors are very important to the couple. In fact, their old mirrors are their favourite pieces. ‘Some are beautiful as they are,’ they say. ‘Others we repainted.’

Main bedroom

Up in the eaves is the main bedroom, which is full of beautiful textures in soft off-whites and pretty pastels.

Bathroom

A traditional slipper bath and Victorian-style taps give this room classic appeal. A wooden peg rail keeps towels close to hand, but ensures they won’t get splashed.

Now that the owners have finally emptied the garage and finished downsizing, do they have any plans to move again? ‘I’m sure there are more interesting times ahead,’ they say, ‘but we will be staying put, as we feel very happy and settled here.’

This house tour originally appeared in 25 Beautiful Homes, July 2017.

Image credits: Rowland Roques-O’Neil

