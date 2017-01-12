9 images

The renovations of this classic old farmhouse took more than a year. The owners have given the interior their own modern twist, which makes for a perfect juxtaposition with the traditional appearance of the outside

The family who bought this house fell in love with it as soon as they saw it. It’s on a farm and, with new triplets, the couple wanted somewhere large enough to put down roots. But to make it a family home, it required a total renovation. It was almost derelict and completely uninhabitable, so they had to gut the entire house and take it back to the bare bones before they could start afresh.

After that, they built a double-storey extension to the side and back of the original building, which made it twice as big. New windows were fitted to improve the energy efficiency, and underfloor heating made the home warm and cosy – with the help of two log burners.

The decorating style in the house is eclectic, with lots of different designs. The owners fully admit they have hoarder tendencies and they love old furniture and traditional pieces, but have still managed to keep the house feeling light and modern.



This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, January 2017