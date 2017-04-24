Explore this Edwardian house which is perfect for modern living

11 images

The owners’ three-bedroom Edwardian house in Nottingham is a masterclass in how to get the most from a property’s square footage – not surprising when one of the owners is an interior architect. ‘It doesn’t mean I instantly knew what to do with the space,’ she says. ‘I had lots of pieces of paper, with different combinations of rear and side extensions, new doorways and knocked-down walls, before I pinned down the layout that would work for us.’

As she knows, it helps to look at a property’s existing floor plan with fresh eyes, so that you can rethink the purpose of each room and be brave about moving things around. The result is a family home with just the right balance of flow and space, cosiness and comfort. The couple have reimagined every area, keeping what works from the original Edwardian structure and adding contemporary design ideas that bring it up to speed for 21st-century living. ‘The house was tired and, frankly, a little bit depressing,’ say the owners. ‘We like to think we’ve brought it back to life again for more generations to enjoy.’

This house tour originally appeared in Ideal Home, April 2017