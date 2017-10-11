The owners put their own friendly spin on this house to create a bright, joined-up look

The owners of this five-bedroom inviting Edwardian terrace in London knew it was exactly what they wanted as soon as they stepped inside.

‘Every room felt spacious and – most important of all – each one had the potential to be incredibly light,’ explains the owner.

A builder started work the day they moved in. Within a few months a loft conversion was completed and the kitchen was moved from the basement room to the front of the original through-living room.

‘The kitchen was tucked away in the dark basement, there was a kitchenette in a bedroom, the décor throughout was quite dingy and every room needed updating. There was also a vast loft crying out for conversion. Our vision was to reorganise the space and create a cohesive decorative scheme that would make the house feel brighter, modern and welcoming.’

Open plan living room

It is now a large open-plan, living and kitchen area; a family-friendly space with off-white walls and striped wood floors.

‘Natural textures make a house feel like home. Wood floors were our starting point, then we added Jute rugs, soft throws and baskets.’

An ebony sofa and footstall anchor the light and bright room creating an inviting and relaxed vibe.

‘Our aim was to create a relaxed but smart scheme that flowed from room to room, so we had a colour palette in mind from the start. This pared-back look feels calm – it’s a real antidote to our busy work lives.’

Get the look

Buy now: George three-seater sofa in Ebony, £699, Out & Out Original

Buy now: For a similar armchair, try the Duresta Jasper armchair, John Lewis

Kitchen

Once the structural work was all over and done with, the owners approached the décor with a view to enhancing the feeling of space.

‘To help us get used to the different light levels in each room, and as a starting point for creating a cohesive scheme, we began by painting every room white and by ripping up the carpets, stripping back the floorboards and having them lime-washed. As well as having limed flooring everywhere, I chose materials that are repeated throughout. So the composite worktops are similar to the fire surrounds downstairs and the kitchen tiles are also used in the bathrooms,’

The owners have combined high-street finds and hand-me-downs with boot-fair and antiques-market buys.

‘I don’t like furniture to match – it’s too formal. Much of our stuff is second-hand, which makes the house feel very relaxed.’



Get the look

Buy now: Skogsta dining table, £350, Ikea

Buy now: For a similar side table, try the Link brass, £199, Rockett St George

TV Room

The former kitchen’s roof was raised and double doors installed in place of a narrow window to create a bright TV room connecting to the garden. The owners have zoned a den section by painting two walls in an inky blue.

‘To get a contemporary Scandi look, I added lots of texture, pops of pattern and some dramatic colour – the dark blue looks wonderful with the lime-washed wood flooring.’

Get the look

Buy now: Owl canvas, £115, Photowall

Buy now: Walls painted in Valspar Inky Prose matt emulsion, £13 for 2.5ltr, B&Q

Buy now: For a similar sideboard, try the Hamilton, £699, Swoon Editions

Light floods the TV room thanks to stylish French doors.

‘We had to dig down to accommodate the new doors in the TV room. It was back-breaking work, but worth it, as this room now has the same indoor-outdoor feel as our main living room and is really light.’

‘I love large, architectural house plants, they add natural colour to a room and create focal points, but they also help to merge the inside with the outside. Since our reception rooms both have large French doors, plants are an important element in the scheme.’

Get the look

Buy now: Alseda banana leaf stools, £20 each, Ikea

Bedroom

While the open-plan spaces downstairs are painted white, the main bedroom is cosy and cocooning in deep teal blue.

‘One of the first thingswe did was unblock the fireplaces and find authentic surrounds for them. The one in the main bedroom was from a local junk shop; the others came from eBay. Period features really shine in a simple scheme.’

Get the Look

Buy now: Walls painted in Air Force Blue (260) absolute matt emulsion, £42 for 2.5ltr, Little Greene

Buy now: For similar quilt try Cassie Brynes Melbourne quiltj, from £148, Anthropologie

Buy now: For a similar chest of drawers, try the Ganga Sheesham, £207, Wayfair

Loft Bedroom

The large loft space is brought to life with tropical wallpaper and pops of yellow. The textured rug zones the bed area and adds comfort.

‘Our daughter picked out the leaf wallpaper for her loft bedroom – it was a brave choice, but it makes an effective focal point of the bed, which in turn transforms quite a large, bright space into a cosier, more welcoming one’.

Get the look

Buy now: For a similar wallpaper, try Fanned Fronds Wallpaper, £88 per roll, Anthropologie

Buy now: For a similar bed, try the Alice, £950, Laura Ashley

Buy now: PS clock, £30, Ikea

Bathroom

The white backdrop and lime washed walls continues in the spacious bathroom. Grey grout stops the white tiling look bland and boring.

‘Removing the original shower cubicle and built-in bath gave us the space to make the roll-top bath the focal point of the room,’ says Lucy. ‘I’d always rather make do with fewer fittings if it means the room will feel more spacious’

Get the look

Buy now: Earl 1750 double-ended slipper bath, £400, Victorian Plumbing

Buy now: Bevelled-edge wall tiles, £12 for 50, B&Q

Buy now: For a similar chair, try the dark brass wire armchair, £145, Rockett St George

‘The overall effect is a family home that just invites you to unwind’.