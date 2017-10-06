Look inside this elegant Victorian home filled with antiques

Beautiful art and antiques bring a warm, personal style to this classically decorated family home.

With 30 years’ experience searching for prime properties on behalf of private clients, the owner, who runs her own property finding company, knows exactly what she likes when it comes to property. ‘I see many beautiful houses as part of my job’ she says ‘ A warm family home was my aim; something chic but welcoming.’

The home she chose to buy is one in a group of sought-after streets near a large West London common. ‘After viewing many properties I saw this house and it immediately gave me a positive feeling’.

The five-bedroom, Victorian terrace has a large garden, and appeared on first inspection to be in reasonable condition, but in actual fact, it needed a major overhaul. ‘We ended up gutting it’ she explains.

Kitchen

The most significant part of the work involved rebuilding the poorly conceived kitchen extension. ‘It had so many beams and fussy lines,’ explains the owner. Today it blends perfectly with the bespoke Shaker-style kitchen, which the owner designed herself with a specialist cabinet maker.

‘Our Springador and Labrador adore their bed nestled within the island unit because they are out of the way but still in the thick of the action’

Get the look

Buy now: Bespoke Shaker-style kitchen, Luke McHardy & Co

Buy now: Cabinets painted in Cornforth White, Estate Eggshell emulsion, £60 for 2.5 litres, Farrow and Ball

Kitchen dining area

Directly opposite the kitchen island, the owner had three skylights put into the extension roof to make the open-plan kitchen-diner feel as bright and inviting as possible.

Get the look

Buy now: Edinburgh 6-10 seater dining table, £1310, Neptune

Living room

A new Victorian-style marble fireplace makes a focal point for the more formal part of the double sitting room. With walls painted in Dulux Jasmine White, the tone provides a cohesive and versatile backdrop for the room decorations.

The pale grey of the side table and soft blue the sofa echo the colour of the print on the wall above bringing a sense of harmony and interest to the informal part of the double sitting room.

Get the look

Buy now: Victorian Corbel marble fireplace, £1313, Chesneys

Buy now: Reeded Glass Column lamp base, £594, Vaughan

Master bedroom

The built-in bookshelves in the owner’s bedroom demonstrate a clever way to use the otherwise redundant enclaves created by the chimney breast.

Get the look

Buy now: Kensington upholstered headboard in Biscuit Highland, from £429.99, Bensons for Beds

Double bedroom

In departure from Jasmine White used elsewhere in the house, the owner has chosen a paint with grey tones for the walls to complement the black and white photographs. The stylish movie icon theme is elegant with a hint of adolescent. A touch of blue adds smart interest.

Get the look:

Buy now: Strong White Estate emulsion, £43.50 for 2.5 litres, Farrow and Ball

Children’s den

The top floor of the house is where the owner’s teenage daughters watch television. The decoration is fresh and uncluttered with subtle touches, including a pair of graphic cushions used to add a burst of colour.

Get the look

Buy now: Tyssedal bedside table, £60, Ikea

Main bathroom

Polished marble flooring and a sleek double vanity unit bring a note of glamour and opulence to the clean lines of the space.

Get the look

Buy now: Crema Marfil marble tiles, from £102 per sq m, MGLW

En-suite bathroom

White walls and large marble tiles keep the ensuite bathroom elegant and fresh. An antique Venetian mirror and colourful artwork give the space a refined traditional style with a vanity unit to match.

‘The effect is an intended: stylish yet unpretentious with a wonderfully convivial atmosphere’.

Image credits: Jody Stewart