Explore this Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse in west London

Serendipity played a part in the current incarnation of this Georgian house in west London, for had the Copenhagen-born owner not asked after properties for sale in the area during a visit to one of her favourite antiques shops, she would never have had the chance to own it. As luck would have it, the antiques dealer knew that the house was available and, not long after, the owner bought it and set about its refurbishment.

As an interior designer herself, the owner knew how she wanted the house to look, but the building is Grade II-listed and in a conservation area, so she decided to bring in help from a west London-based multidicsiplinary practice. They undertook some structural work to create a new kitchen at the back of the house, and then the emphasis was on tackling the interiors, which are in various shades of soothing blue.

This house tour originally appeared in Homes & Gardens, February 2017