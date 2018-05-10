There's a welcome on the Moors, and a stylish interior to boot, at this owner's beautiful country home

The owner had long admired one particular house in the conservation area of a village that had been part of the West Yorkshire silk, cotton and woollen industries, but she never imagined that one day she would live there. The house was also noteworthy as it had once been owned by a local businessman who had saved the village from demolition in the 1960s.

Exterior

She was living with her daughters in a village a couple of miles away and when she met her husband, who shared a home with his daughters in another village, they wanted to find a house they could all move into.

Living room

‘We were looking for a comfortable but not enormous house that had six bedrooms,’ says the owner. ‘It also had to be near where John and I worked and close to the girls’ school – fortunately, they all attended the same one.’

Kitchen

By chance, the house that she had always admired came up for sale so the couple went to view it and liked it so much they put in an offer. ‘Luckily we sold both our houses quickly and were able to buy it,’ she says. ‘It proved the perfect solution – I had been keen to stay in the area and now had my dream house, plus her husband and the girls really loved it, too.’

Hall

The house did need some updating, however. ‘We replaced the kitchen and bathrooms and we did a lot of decorating.’ Cream Shaker-style kitchen cabinets and classic wooden country furniture create a light and bright area where all the family can gather.

Dining room

The bathrooms, though, have a more current feel with bold dark greys in the downstairs one, and a chequerboard floor and silver roll-top creating a dramatic scheme upstairs.

The owner was keen to create a modern yet classic country interior throughout. She used a neutral palette for the backdrop and added colour with art, cushions and flowers.

Bedroom

The living room and main bedroom have an English country house feel and Sally has gone to town with beautiful fabrics and wallpapers, enlisting the help of Emma Kay & Co Interiors and Oak House Design to supply the soft furnishings. ‘To help achieve a relaxed country style, I used heavy linens for blinds and curtains. Curtains are full length, lined and interlined so they hang nicely and have added warmth for colder months. I chose faded, muted colours to complement the room.’

Bathroom

Surrounded by a walled garden and woodland, the location of the house is idyllic. A glass conservatory overlooks the view and is the perfect place for entertaining. ‘The house is so peaceful and yet can be turned into the ultimate socialising space. ‘It’s flexible in terms of layout and has lots of quiet cosy corners for reading and relaxing, yet it can accommodate large family gatherings – often spilling out into the garden.

Conservatory/Garden

‘I love the fact that it can feel like two different houses – it’s cosy in winter and has a beautiful light, and in summer when the sun is shining we open the doors into the garden. We even sometimes see deer about on the lawn. The girls all adore it here. When we thought about moving a little while ago there was uproar, even though they’re not living here permanently any more, so I think we’ll be here for quite some time.’

This house tour originally featured in Country Homes & Interiors, May 2018.