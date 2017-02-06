The design for this space, which includes a media and dining area, and an office, was dictated by the fact that, from here, the owners wanted to be able to easily access the kitchen-dining room, and the garden, on the floor above. They kept the original staircase within the old part of the house, but decided to install a new staircase, with a glazed side panel, between the basement and the ground floor.

Natural light floods the new open-plan living space at ground floor and basement levels, thanks to the glazed rear wall and lightwell. For artificial light, the owner opted for multiple pendants. The interior designer carefully mapped out the combination of lamps needed to light the table evenly without sacrificing the beauty of the random arrangement.

Pedants

Series 14 One Ball adjustable pendants from Bocci at Holloways of Ludlow

Armchair

Julian Chichester Chagal armchair by Zimmer + Rohde at Marlborough Interiors