Take a look around this light-filled New England-style house in Surrey

Having always wanted to build their own home, it was a dream come true for this couple when a friend offered to sell them some of his unwanted land – previously a Scout camp – to build on. ‘We loved the site, as it was near where we were already living,’ they say. ‘And there was lots of land, including a natural pond and woodland, so we bought three acres on which to build our house.’

The pair had long dreamed of building a traditional New-England-style property, ‘something different, something that had a colonial New England feel but in the English countryside.’ First though, they needed to convince the planning department. As the site was greenbelt land, ecological surveys had to be done and the history of the Scout camp preserved, but permission to build this property, plus two other houses, was granted. ‘We planted a wildflower meadow to encourage wildlife, unblocked the stream and cleared the pond of debris to create a picturesque setting,’ say the couple. And picturesque it certainly is…

This house tour originally appeared in Country Homes & Interiors, April 2017