Open House: Tour this striking apartment in a 19th-century listed building in Copenhagen

This home is a mixture of everything the owner loves – art, mid-century objets and flea-market finds – all cleverly combined together.

The living room showcases a dramatic gallery wall. “Sometimes you think you’ve bought enough and can’t put more in,” says the owner. “But then you add another piece and it somehow makes the room look bigger not smaller.”

The hallway is kept simple to show off the gracious proportions of the building. “For me, it was important to have an old property and high ceilings,” the owner explains. “I could never live in a flat with low ceilings!”

The owner spent over five months stripping the rooms of this 19th century apartment back to the original fixtures and fittings and all the time scouring the world for chandeliers he loved, like this piece in the dining room. “I come from Germany, where people tend to meet in bars or restaurants.” Says the owner. “In Denmark, people invite friends around and they make dinners at home – it’s a fantastic thing here.”

One particularly striking element is the art. “When I find a new work, I have to move it all around,” says the owner. “I put the pictures on the floor and try to work them all together, but sometimes it’s very difficult – maybe there is one that doesn’t fit in. So it is a puzzle to get it right. It looks easy, but it’s hard.”

The kitchen continues the monochromatic theme of the apartment, but in a less traditional way than the rest of the home. “I wanted to make the kitchen practical and easy to work in if you cook something, but also a little bit more modern than the rest of the apartment,” says the owner.

The office area of the living room highlights the collector’s feel of the home, with its mix of styles, from a Morocco inlaid table to a striking modern chair, which was created as a collaboration between Charles Eames and Herman Miller. “You don’t see this so often,” says the owner, “I found it in an auction and, yes, I do spend a lot of time looking for furniture.”

The entire interior was painted white except for picking out the inner window frames and sections of doorframes in black to create a backdrop for the owner’s collection of art, like this Mogens Lohmann piece in the living room.

The bedroom is topped with a unique chandelier, one of the owner’s favourite lighting features. “I’m crazy about chandeliers,” says the owner. “They come from Germany, Rome, France – some I bought at auction, others at flea markets.” The intricate bedspread is suzani, a style of embroidery from Uzbekistan, but found by the owner in a New York flea market.

The owner spent more than two decades travelling with his career and was seemingly unable to visit anywhere without squeezing in a trip to an antiques dealer or local market. As with the rest of the house the bathroom has finds from all over the world, like this mirror, which was discovered in a souk in Cairo.

The bathroom was one of the most difficult rooms to renovate, due to planning permissions for listed buildings. The black slate on the bath and floor continues the chic monochromatic theme.