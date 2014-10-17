Step inside this modern country house in Devon

This detached cottage dates from around 1900 and is located in a scenic seaside village in Devon. The interiors have been carefully decorated to suit the location, with plenty of coastal and country touches dotted throughout the house.
A seaside cottage with a view
Neutral living room with woollen throw
This living room is relaxed, homely and awash with neutral colours. Position a vintage stool beside a sofa or chair as a versatile coffee table. Cosy up the sofa with a textural woollen throw. Enhance the neutral colour palette with hardwearing natural flooring that adds a rustic edge.
Similar stool
Selfridges
Throw
Nkuku
Neutral living room with statement cushions
This living room is comfortable, classic and nostalgic. Create a beautiful and practical corner with an antique painted desk and chair. Introduce pops of pretty blues with statement cushions and artwork. Enhance the atmosphere with an elegant tablelamp for mood lighting.
Similar sofa
Sofa Workshop
Similar lamp
Greige
Coastal living room with alcove shelves
Everything has its place in this quirky, cosy and calming living room. Paint the wall below the dado rail in a strong shade such as a warm brown to make a statement. Create an artistic display with treasured finds. Choose a capacious wicker log basket for easy storage.
Similar log basket
The Fireside Shop
Similar chair
Fine & Superior
Country kitchen diner with rustic furniture
This kitchen is timeless and rustic with a farmhouse feel. Furnish with scrubbed pine tables, chairs and dressers for an authentic country kitchen look. Use slate tiles for practical and stylish flooring. Make shelves into a pretty display by lining up with favourite vintage china and artisan pottery.
Similar floor tiles
Fired Earth
Similar farmhouse table
The Cotswold Company
Shaker-style kitchen with pale green wall tiles
This kitchen is airy,
bright and full of vintage finds. Opt for white units to enhance the
feeling of light. Add subtle colour and interest with a pastel green
tiled splashback interspersed with tiles in spicy shades. Pick a black
range cooker for dramatic contrast against white units.
Similar units
Harvey Jones
Similar range
Lacanche
Cosy bedroom with exposed stone wall
This bedroom is cosy, mellow and rustic. Introduce warm toned storage with a scrubbed pine cabinet that incorporates drawer and shelf space. Add a sheepskin rug for warmth underfoot. Bring in a comfy upholstered chair for effortless lounging.
Similar chair
Loaf
Similar rug
The Wool Company
Country bedroom with white four poster bed
This main bedroom is elegant, romantic and eclectic. Use a four poster minus the canopy to keep the look light and airy. Layer the bed with faded linens and a muted patchwork throw for a homespun edge. Expose stone walls to enhance the architectural charm.
Similar bed
The French Bedroom Company
Similar occasional table
Chic Shack
Green and white guest bedroom with floral blind
This bedroom is fresh, pretty and classic. Add floor-length curtains and allow them to pool for a dramatic effect, then team with a floral blind. Inject subtle colour by painting the wall up to the dado rail in a pastel green. Choose a button-back upholstered headboard for a sumptuous touch.
Similar headboard
Just Headboards
Cushion
Susie Watson
Nautical bathrooom with ocean map blind
This bathroom is cheery, colourful and eclectic. Use a deep windowsill to create a seating area to perch on and add a jaunty striped cushion for comfort. Emphasise the nautical feel with an ocean map design fabric at the window. Paint tongue-and-groove panelling an eyecatching ocean blue for maritime chic.
Similar blinds
247 Blinds
Similar cushion
Scandi Living