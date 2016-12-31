11 images

When the owner of this house first set eyes on it eight years ago, she immediately fell in love with it. The Grade-II listed Georgian property in Surrey was really the house of her dreams. ‘It had plenty of original features and had been painted in magnolia from top to bottom, which meant it was a blank canvas for decorating,’ she says.

As the owner was aiming for a classy and luxurious look, the house was ideal; it lent itself to that style, as it’s light, airy and full of elegant features. ‘I knew I could give it personality with some simple design tricks,’ she says. However she also wanted to create a home that offset the chaos that comes with three teenage children and two dogs! ‘I wanted my home to be a calming place where we can relax.’

This house originally appeared in Ideal Home, November 2016