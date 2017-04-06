Take a look around this stunning Georgian holiday home in Devon

9 images

Idyllic family holidays in Cornwall and Devon inspired the owners when they started looking for a holiday home for all the family

‘My parents had a home in France for more than 20 years, but as they got older and four grandchildren arrived, the family made the emotional decision to sell up,’ says the owner. ‘We decided we wanted a UK base – a holiday home to escape to. The family are scattered throughout the country, so it needed to be somewhere we could all easily reach.’

Cornwall proved to be a little too far to travel to on a regular basis, so on the spring bank holiday in 2014, the owner and her parents visited Devon and made appointments to view 10 properties over two days. ‘We looked at everything, from knock-down-and-start-again houses to New England-style beach properties,’ says the owner. ‘This seven-bedroom house was the last one we visited.’