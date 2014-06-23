Lina transformed her dated one-bedroom apartment into a two-bedroom home. She wanted the modern kitchen, dining and living area as one large open-plan space. The rich darkwood flooring makes for a stunning contrast to the all-over white.
Kitchen area
Kitchen island
When it came to choosing worktops for the kitchen, Lina thought about choosing contrasting colours, but decided to stick to a uniform look with white ones to match the units. The hi-gloss finish helps to keep the space bright and fresh.
LED kitchen lighting
LED lighting fitted at the bottom of the kitchen units creates a lovely mood at night in Lina’s two-bedroom apartment, highlighting the dark flooring.
Dining space
By removing the door to the hallway Lina has created a sense of flow in her apartment. The sleek dining table and chairs complement the modern scheme.
Open-plan kitchen-living area
Lina chose colourful soft furnishings and accessories to contrast with her neutral furniture. The statement striped wallpaper is a real talking point. Sofa and island unit accessories are co-ordinated in accent shades to create a coherent look.
Bedroom wallpaper
With lots of white and neutral furniture around her home, Lina experimented with colour in her bedroom using bold and bright wallpaper and accessories for a personal touch.
Spare bedroom
Lina’s spare bedroom is used as a home office, but a foldaway bed means it can be turned into a guest room easily. The striped wallpaper is a smart addition, whatever the function of the room.
Exterior
Lina bought her two-bedroom north London apartment in July 2013, changed the layout to suit her needs and gave it a contemporary makeover.