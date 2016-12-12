Step inside this vibrant Arts and Crafts family home
When the owners of this beautiful Norfolk house first set eyes on it, their hearts were captured. They hadn’t originally considered this village on their property search, but they soon changed their minds when they saw the large red brick and flint, turn-of-the-century property and its views of rolling fields and three nearby churches.
The house was in good structural condition and the couple liked the layout so all that was needed was a cosmetic update. However, deciding how to decorate the house was not totally straightforward. ‘I love colour and have colourful clothes, but I’m a rather nervous decorator,’ says the owner. To make the process a bit easier, the owner enlisted the help of an interior designer having seen his work at a friend’s house.
The result is a playful decorating scheme that includes emerald green, fuchsia pink, cobalt blue as well as more delicate pastel shades.
This house originally appeared in Homes & Gardens, December 2016
Hallway
In the middle of this understated entrance hall decorated with neutral colours sits a Gothic-style side table that lends the space a touch of drama. A pale blue colour scheme and double glazed doors opening on to the sitting room keep the space looking light and bright.
Similar framed portraits
Trowbridge Gallery
Sitting room
This eye-catching scheme was designed to bring a contemporary twist to a traditional home. The wallpaper has the look of panelling, and is a clever nod to traditional country-house design. ‘I wanted the room to be jolly, a bit funky and right for a young family,’ says the designer.
Wallpaper
Koziel
Artificial Christmas tree
Balsam Hill
Sitting area
A pair of green velvet armchairs is a bold design choice and they bring a fun element to the room. Smart red trimming added to cream linen curtains is a budget-friendly way to create a luxurious look. ‘This room has the potential to be quite dark,’ says the owner. ‘But with the pale wallpaper and jewel colours, it feels light as well as cosy.’
Similar emerald velvet armchairs
Swoon Editions
Similar curtain braid
Osborne & Little
Chest of drawers
This modern take on a French sideboard makes a lively focal point. A pair of pink chairs and the two chequered pots continue the theme.
Chest of drawers
Maisons du Monde
Similar mirror
Graham and Green
Dining room
The rich blue effect used on the ceiling is in bold contrast to the warm tones of the traditional wood panelling and long dining table. ‘The table used to be in our other house, but it was really too big there so it’s nice to finally find the right space for it,’ says the owner.
Dining chairs
Andrew Martin
Similar lantern
Besselink & Jones
Dining room shelf
This attractive collection of blue-and-white ceramics neatly echoes the look of the dining chairs. ‘The interior designer showed me that small items make the place feel homely and fun to live in,’ says the owner.
Similar tea cannisters
Lovers of Blue and White
Breakfast table
‘We had very few specific requests when renovating the house,’ says the owner, ‘but we did want a round table which is very convivial when you have guests.’ The unfinished wood is tempered by the industrial vibe of the oversized clock and chandelier.
Similar metal wall clock
Artisanti
Similar dining table
William Yeoward
Breakfast room
The same shade of grey helps to unify the kitchen and breakfast room, and is livened up with russet coloured accents in the chairs and worktop. That and the chatter and laughter of all the guests they’ll be entertaining in their newly updated family home.
Leather and metal chairs
Maisons du Monde