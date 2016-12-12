Step inside this vibrant Arts and Crafts family home

9 images

When the owners of this beautiful Norfolk house first set eyes on it, their hearts were captured. They hadn’t originally considered this village on their property search, but they soon changed their minds when they saw the large red brick and flint, turn-of-the-century property and its views of rolling fields and three nearby churches.

The house was in good structural condition and the couple liked the layout so all that was needed was a cosmetic update. However, deciding how to decorate the house was not totally straightforward. ‘I love colour and have colourful clothes, but I’m a rather nervous decorator,’ says the owner. To make the process a bit easier, the owner enlisted the help of an interior designer having seen his work at a friend’s house.

The result is a playful decorating scheme that includes emerald green, fuchsia pink, cobalt blue as well as more delicate pastel shades.

This house originally appeared in Homes & Gardens, December 2016