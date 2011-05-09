Take a look inside this chic urban cottage house

Property A 17th-century Grade II-listed cottage in south London, with a kitchen-diner, reception room, front room, bathroom and 2 bedrooms.

Striking a clever balance between country charm and urban chic, this cottage is perfect for a cosy yule. The front of the house is painted in black, and a festive flowered wreath adorns the door.

Bedroom

The bed is made from scaffolding poles, and the metal theme is accentuated by the steel wardrobe and buffed-up high school-style lockers.

The wallpaper is Water Lily by Cole & Son, and the light is from Source.

Image credit: Caroline Arber

