Property A 17th-century Grade II-listed cottage in south London, with a kitchen-diner, reception room, front room, bathroom and 2 bedrooms.
Striking a clever balance between country charm and urban chic, this cottage is perfect for a cosy yule. The front of the house is painted in black, and a festive flowered wreath adorns the door.
Garden patio
The paint is by Farrow & Ball, and the wreath is from The Fresh Flower Company.
Sitting room
The sitting room is painted white for a bright, spacious feel. Cushions and accessories add a splash of colour to the scheme, while a reclaimed wooden coffee table provides a homely charm.
The sofa is by Angels Interiors.
Kitchen-diner
African hardwood Iroko is used for kitchen drawers and cupboards as well as the floor, with grey inserts of slate for a rustic country look.
The crystal lights are from Source, and the floorboards and slate inlays are from The Natural Slate Company.
Kitchen
A recurrent metal theme is provided by the stainless-steel splashback behind the sink. Pendant lights add a quirky twist to a characterful kitchen. The industrial look is merged with retro and romance throughout the house.
Find a similar concrete worktop at Concreations.
Dinning room
The brushed metal units and low ceilings mix tradition and modernity. The dining table is made from oak sleepers and metal scaffolding poles for the legs.
The chairs are from Castle Gibson.
Bathroom
This Manhattan loft-style bathroom, with concrete floor, grey-slate walls, exposed brickwork and a magenta hue contrast with the country-feel of the house. The light can be adjusted by the fluorescent strips and coloured gel wrapped around the tubes.
The lighting is from Encapsulite.
Bedroom
The bed is made from scaffolding poles, and the metal theme is accentuated by the steel wardrobe and buffed-up high school-style lockers.
The wallpaper is Water Lily by Cole & Son, and the light is from Source.
Looking for more modern decorating inspiration? Check out our House Tours section for everything from a ranch-style Californian home to a tropical island hideaway.